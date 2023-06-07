Tracy Hoopman
Tracy Hoopman of Yuma is included on the Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., for the recently completed spring semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tracy Hoopman
Tracy Hoopman of Yuma is included on the Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., for the recently completed spring semester.
Hoopman needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 or above to make the list.
Sunny. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 96F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.