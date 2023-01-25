Jennifer Daniels
Jennifer Daniels of Yuma has earned a place on the honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College in Washington for the recently completed fall semester.
Daniels needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 to be included on the honor roll.
Edgar Espinoza Jr.
Edgar Espinoza Jr. of Yuma has earned a place on the fall Dean’s List at the University of Jamestown.
He needed a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 for the semester to appear on the list.
Caroline Vasquez Rodriguez
Caroline Vasquez Rodriguez, a biology major at Hofstra University, has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the fall semester, having earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
