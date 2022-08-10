Dean’s List honorees
Four Yuma-area residents were among more than 9,300 students of the University of Maryland Global Campus named to the university’s Dean’s List for the recently completed spring semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 for the term while carrying a course load of at least six credits, and must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.
Yuma-area students who appear on the Dean’s List are Laurinda Baird, Clayton Kirk, Justin K. Pedersen and Gregory Benjamin Williams.
