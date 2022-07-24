Sterling Averett
Yuma resident Sterling Averett was among more than 8,000 graduates honored at the University of Utah’s general commencement ceremony in May.
Averett earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the university located in Salt Lake City.
Jennifer Daniels
Jennifer Daniels of Yuma yas earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for spring quarter of 2022.
Students must earn a grade-point avera of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll at the Washington state college.
Mark Betzel
Mark Betzel of Yuma has graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in data science.
His was among 4,300 degrees conferred in the 2021-2022 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses.
