Alexander David
Alexander Davis of Yuma has been named to the Chancellor’s List for Term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year at Troy University in Alabama
The Chancellor’s List honors undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Troy University, with campuses in the Alabama cities of Dothan, Monthgomery and Phenix City, has an enrollment of about 22,500 students.
Jennifer Daniels
Jennifer Daniels of Yuma has earned a place on the honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Wash., for the winter quarter 2022.
Students must earn a grade point average of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll.
Named to Phi Kappa Phi
Three Yuma County residents who attend Northern Arizona University have been named to the Phi Kappa Phi academic honor society.
Named were Yuma residents Madison Cooper and Katherine Westmoreland and Wellton resident Sarah Bell.
They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.