Dean’s List at UMGC
Seven students from the Yuma area are included on the Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus for the recently completed fall semester.
To make the dean’s list, they needed to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the semester and to have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
The students were Laurinda Baird, William Del Valle Aviles, Theodore Swieczkowski, Gregory Williams, Steven Yandle and John French, all of Yuma, and Priscila Campa, a San Luis, Ariz., resident.
Dylan Phillips
Yuma resident Dylan Phillips earned a place on the Dean’s List at the New York Institute of Technology for the fall semester.
He needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to appear on the honors list.
