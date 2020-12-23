Adeline Louise Dunn
Adeline Louise Dunn of Yuma ws named to the University of Mississippi’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester.
To earn the honor, Dunn had to earn a grade point average of 3.50 while carrying a course load of at least 12 hours.
Maritza Noriega, Guillermo Velez
The College Board National Recognition Programs has honored San Luis High School students Maritza Noriega and Guillermo Velez as National Hispanic Scholars.
Both seniors, Velez and Noriega received the honor based on the high grade point averages they maintain and high scores they achieved on the PSAT test.
Velez plans to study physics with the goal of earning a doctorate in a specialized field, while Noriega plans to study architecture.
Diego Moya
Vista High School teacher Diego Moya was honored by the Thomas R. Brown Foundation and the University of Arizona Office of Economics Education as the “EconHero” for the month of December.
The recognition is for teachers who provide “excellent economic instruction to Arizona students,” according to a congratulatory email from the foundation’s Director of Education Programs, Megan Kirts.
Moya is in his fifth year at Vista High. He oversees the school’s Student Council and serves as the communication liaison besides teaching economics.
Moya received a certificate of excellence and a $50 Amazon gift card for earning the monthly honor. He is the second teacher from Yuma Union High School District to win the award during the fall 2020 semester. Christine Bulinski from Yuma High School was the winner for the month of September.
James Kuzniak
James Kuzniak, a teacher at Gila Ridge High School, recently was selected as the winner of a $5,000 grant from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kuzniak, a Career & Technical Education (CTE) film and TV production teacher, was named as the recipient of the D-backs School Challenge presented by the University of Phoenix.
Kuzniak submitted his application and grant proposal titled “Sports Content Creators in the Making” with the hopes of helping create industry-level experiences for his students in the fields of television production, social media management and content creation. His students have already started to gain this experience as his class, along with San Luis High School’s Film and TV Production classes, livestreamed weekly YUHSD Games of the Week for both football and volleyball.
Kuzniak, also the boys golf and baseball coach at Gila Ridge, has worked at the school since the 2014-15 school year and is a graduate of Cibola High School.