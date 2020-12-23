Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 69F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. High 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.