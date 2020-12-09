FROM STAFF REPORTS
Joaquin Campa, building official for the San Luis Planning and Zoning Department, is profiled in Building Safety Journal, the online magazine of the International Code Council.
Covering topics including building safety, fire prevention, sustainability, and resiliency news and events, the online publication reaches more than 100,000 code professionals nationally. Professionals in compliance, design, and construction fields use ICC codes to ensure buildings are safe, efficient, and resilient.
“I am very honored to have been interviewed; it means that my hard work, taking professional development courses, and being a part of ICC is being recognized,” Campa said. “This is an accomplishment for the entire Building Safety team. It shines a spotlight in our community for others to see what a smaller community can accomplish.”
“I am proud to see the City of San Luis employees’ hard work be acknowledged in a national publication,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said. “Mr. Joaquin Campa brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the Department of Planning and Zoning.”
The online article profiling Campa can be read at https://www.iccsafe.org/building-safety-journal/bsj-perspectives/icc-members-shaping-the-safety-of-the-world-around-us-joaquin-campa/