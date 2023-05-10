Aileene Herrera
Aileene Herrera of Yuma was initiated recently into the Phi Kappa Phi collegiate academic honor society. She was initiated at Northern Arizona University, where she is a student.
Herrera is among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership in the honor society founded in 1897.
Jessica Bushman
Jessica Bushman of Yuma is one of more than 3,300 students graduating this month from Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City.
Bushman will receive her associate’s degree in general studies.
Jordan Grasis
Jordan Grasis of Yuma has graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Chadron State College in Nebraska.
Grasis was one of 217 undergraduates who received their degrees from the four-year institution’s recent graduation ceremony.
