Gardeners agree that time spent in their garden pruning, weeding and admiring their plants really does make them feel more relaxed and happier. Recent studies have identified another outdoor hobby that offers stress relief and mental health benefits – birdwatching. Before you laugh, let me offer a few statistics that confirm this.

A 2022 study in Scientific Reports had 1,300 people with smartphones log their mood several times a day and note whether they could see or hear birds at the time they posted. Whether hearing a bird chirp or watching a dove hop along a branch, participants noted an improvement in their feelings if they saw or heard a bird.

