Connor Young
Connor Young of Yuma has graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical and health care studies from the University of the Sciences in Philadephia.
Young, also a member of the men’s baseball team at the university, will continue his studies in the university’s doctor of pharmacy program.
Founded in 1821 as the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, USciences is the first college of pharmacy in North America. It offers more than 30 degree programs, from bachelor’s through doctoral degrees, in the health sciences, bench sciences and health care business and policy fields.