from staff reports
WACOG honored
Brian Babiars, executive director of the Western Arizona Council of Governments, recently received an honor on behalf of the WACOG’s Area Agency on Aging for its efforts to protect senior citizens.
The Arizona Chapter of the Falls Prevention Coalition honored the Area Agency on Aging for its efforts to protect seniors from suffering injuries in falls.
“Since 2016, Western Arizona Council of Governments – Area Agency on Aging along with (its) leadership and staff have proactively promoted and supported the efforts to stand up the Western Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition,” the coalition said in a statement accompanying the honor. “With ongoing engagement, community outreach, financial support and a consistent effort to cast vision regarding the importance of fall prevention, WACOG has been instrumental in the efforts to grow and sustain the Western Chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition to the level of success that it has attained to date.
“WACOG has been a fervent supporter of the AFPC and all of its efforts to promote awareness and prevention and to consistently provide leadership in the Western Region. Even through coalition leadership changes, WACOG did not lose sight of the importance of this cause and in 2018, in an effort to raise the bar, WACOG named Falls Awareness and Prevention as one of its 3 pillars as a priority for the older adults they serve in Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.”
Miguel Mendez Perulles
Miguel Mendez Perulles of Yuma has been named to the Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in New Jersey for the fall 2020 semester.
To earn the honor, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.4 without recording a grade lower than a C in any one course.