Danny Marron
Danny Marron, library maintenance supervisor at the Main Library, has been chosen as the Yuma County Library District’s employee of the month for August.
This award recognizes an employee that inspires with their effort and attitude.
Marron received a mounted certificate, a nameplate in the book of his choice, an employee of the month pin, and his photo will be hung at the Main Library during the month of August.
Veronica Edwers
Chapter BL of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently presented Veronica Edwers, Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University nursing student, a Program for Continuing Education grant to help with her educational expenses.
The P.E.O. mission is to celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Connor Young
Connor Young, of Yuma, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pa.
Selection of this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the spring of 2020.
Young is a doctor of pharmacy student.