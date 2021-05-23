Helios scholars
Six graduating students of Yuma-area high schools are receiving Ready Now Yuma Scholarships from the Helios Education Foundation.
The recipients are Marley Barker, from Cibola High School; Jordan Bunte, Gila Ridge High School; Jovanna Wesley and Monthserrat Cano, both of Kofa High School; Georgette Encinas, San Luis High School, and Jethzly Navarro, Yuma High School.
Barker, Cano and Navarro will use their scholarships to attend Arizona State University, while Bunte and Wesley will attend Northern Arizona University. Encinas will attend George Washington University, in Washington, D.C.
The scholarships each are worth up to $15,000 each year and are renewable up to three additional years.
“Helios Education Foundation is honored to provide scholarships to these deserving students,” said Grace Smith Kaus, director of postsecondary success initiatives for the foundation. “These students have a bright future ahead of them and Helios is proud to help support their success, at this pivotal time.”
The foundation is a Phoenix-based non-profit organization dedicated to creating post-secondary educational opportunities for people in Arizona and Florida. Over the past decade, it has provided more than $3 million in scholarship funds to students in the Yuma Union High School District.
The Ready Now Yuma Scholarships are named for a Helios program that helps seniors with financial need to pursue any field of study at accredited colleges or universities. Students must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university and pursuing four-year degrees.
The scholarships are renewable if students in good standing and maintain required grade-point averages.
Jordan Sheldahl
Jordan Sheldahl of Yuma has earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Sheldahl was one of 204 students celebrated during the commencement held May 15 at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium, on the campus of the private four-year liberal arts college.