Yuma Catholic scholarship recipients
Six incoming freshman have been awarded scholarships from the Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation to pay for their tuitions to attend Yuma Catholic High School.
The recipients are Ariana Olea, from Crane Middle School; Chandler Moreno, from Ron Watson Middle School; Dailyn Breschini, Southwest Junior High School; Amanda Wiley and Gianna Imai, both from Immaculate Conception School, and Lillian Valencia, Yuma Lutheran School.
Each scholarship is worth $5,000 per year for each of the four years the recipients attend Yuma Catholic High School.
Gary Pasquinelli, Pasquinelli Foundation president, said he is a firm believer in Catholic education.
“From my own lived experience, and the experience of my three daughters, all of us having been educated (kindergarten through college) in Catholic institutions, and the experience of the YC graduates from the inception of YC to date, it is axiomatic to me that a Catholic high school education, in alliance with good parenting in the home are a tried and true formula for success physically, spiritually and academically, preparing
young men and women for God-fearing, successful, and meaningful lives. The Pasquinelli Foundation is humbled and grateful to be able to assist our YC scholarship recipients in their journeys toward fulfilling their lives’ dreams.”
Added Adrienne McLaughlin, Peter’s Foundation chair: “It warms my heart to be able to offer scholarships to deserving students who want to receive an excellent Catholic education.”
The six recipients join 13 others students who have attended Yuma Catholic High School through the scholarship program. Previous recipients who graduated this year are Jose Godina, Zachary Grober, Ignacio Gutierrez Flores, Makena Verdugo and Brannon Weatherby.
“The Pasquinelli Foundation and Peter’s Foundation continually demonstrate their faith in Yuma Catholic High School and our students,” Yuma Catholic Principal Rhett Stallworth said. “These scholarships enable us to serve the entire community and provide tools to help families choose YC.”