Kimberley Kern
Kimberley Kern, of Yuma, has been awarded a Fellowship worth $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. She is one of 58 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship.
Kern received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Northern Arizona University. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Kern will pursue a master’s degree in social work with a concentration in advanced policy practice at Fordham University.
The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.
Phi Kappa Phi Fellowships are part of the Society’s robust awards program, which gives nearly $1 million each year to outstanding members and students on chapter campuses through study abroad grants, dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.
Armando Mosqueda
Armando Mosqueda, of Yuma, has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Ripon College in Ripon, Wis.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.40 grade-point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Mosqueda, class of 2020, is majoring in business management and minoring in criminal justice. He is the son of Ernesto and Ann Jeanette Mosqueda of Yuma.