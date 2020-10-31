Reetika Dhawan
Reetika Dhawan was recently promoted to Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Career & Technical Education at Arizona Western College. Dhawan holds bachelor’s degrees in math, physics, chemistry and education; and master’s degrees in physics and applied math.
She began her work with the college district in Parker, Ariz., as math faculty, served as co-division chair for math and engineering, and most recently has led the Career & Technical Education division.
She emigrated from India to Arizona in 2007 and has made Yuma her home for the past 11 years.