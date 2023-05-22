Kellie Brooksher
Kellie Brooksher of Yuma has earned her master's degree in nursing from Wilkes University in Wilkes_Barre, Pa.
Hers was one of more than 650 bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees presented at the recent commencement ceremonies at the university.
