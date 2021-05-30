President’s list honorees
Six Yuma residents are among the students named to Winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for having maintained high grade-point averages.
The Yuma students are Kristopher Barwick, Corey Simpson, Melissa Tourney, Shawn Roberts, Samantha Velasquez and Danielle Alston.
To earn a place on the list, they were required to maintain GPAs of at least 3.7 while carrying full class loads.
Adeline Louise Dunn
Adeline Louise Dunn of Yuma was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi for the Spring 2021 semester.
To appear on the honor roll, students must achieve a minimum grade-point average of 3.75 while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours.
Graduates of UMGC
Three Yumans have graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
They are Laura L. Sanchez-Gonzalez, who earned her degree in human resource management; Jennifer Butler, who earned her degree in digital media and web technology, and David Andrew Perez, who graduated summa cum laude with a degree in human resource management.
Maria Esparza
Pinos Alados, a publishing house in Mexicali, Baja Calif., recently published “Piel,” a volume of 33 Spanish-language poems written by Yuma-area resident Maria Esparza.
In “Piel” (“Skin”), Esparza writes about love and lovelessness and about pain and happiness from the female perspective.
She recently traveled to Mexicali to present selections from the volume in a public reading at that city’s arts center.
Esparza, a native of Baja California who earned a bachelor’s in communications sciences from the Autonomous University of Baja California, worked in journalism from 1989 to 2010, including a stint as a reporter for Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s Spanish-language edition.