Chelsie Foster Galasa
Chelsie Foster Galasa of Yuma was named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University for the fall semester of 2020
Foster Galasa is majoring in biological science at the university.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a course load of at least nine hours of academic credit.
Abigail Jensen
Abigail Jensen of Yuma was named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Jensen is majoring in exercise physiology.
To make the list, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or better while carrying a minimum class load of 15 credit hours.