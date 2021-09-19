10 honored for academic excellence at SNHU
Ten Yuma-area residents have been honored for academic excellence ast students at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.
Eight were named to the university’s summer President’s List for earning minimum grade-point averages of 3.7 or higher as full-time students. They were Melissa Tourney, Danielle Alston, Brandon Marion, Kristopher Barwick, Tyler Shafer, Jade Macadaeg, Jared Boutwell and Ross Turney.
Jessica Cabrera and Kaden Simonton, meanwhile, were named as full-time students to the Dean’s List for the summer, for earning minimum 3.5 grade-point averages.