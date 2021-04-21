Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 87F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 57F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.