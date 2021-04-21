Phi Kappa Phi inductees
Austia Ruiz of San Luis, Ariz., and Chris Bulinski of Yuma have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society.
Both are students at Northern Arizona University.
