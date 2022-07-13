Besides snowbirds that flock to Phoenix for the winter, there is a new bird making Phoenix home. Rosy-faced Lovebirds, Agapornis roseicollis, have made areas of Phoenix their permanent residence since their introduction in the 1980s. For a desert area where roadrunners and mocking birds are the norm, seeing flocks of colorful lovebirds is definitely unusual.
From just a few captive lovebirds that escaped or were released by their owners 40 years ago, the lovebird population has risen to around 2,500 today. These colorful birds are native to dry, wooded regions of southwestern Africa and are found from Angola, south along the coast to Namibia, down to Northern Cape Province, South Africa. In Africa, they nest in cracks found in sandstone outcroppings and feed on fruits, seeds, insects and berries.
These exotic-looking birds are quite happy in their adopted home and are easily recognized by their peach-colored faces and throats. They are among the smallest species of parrots and are 6 to 7 inches long. However, they are the largest of the nine lovebird species.
Being a communal bird, lovebirds enjoy living in groups. Throughout the city, flocks of 15 to 20 birds swoop from one tree to another. Many Phoenix residents enjoy watching the antics of these cheerful birds and set out feeders filled with millet and black oil sunflower seeds. Fruit from backyard trees, insects, and seed pods from trees and shrubs are also food for these hungry birds.
They stay close to water sources within the city and can be found splashing in backyard birdbaths or drinking from sprinklers.
The Riparian Institute at Gilbert Water Ranch is a wastewater recharge facility that is visited by numerous species of birds, including Rosy-faced Lovebirds. Flocks of lovebirds numbering fifty or more are regularly seen drinking water there.
Lovebirds mate for life and spend much of their time tending two to three broods hatched each year. Pairs sleep side-by-side with their faces turned toward each other, which is how they earned the name “lovebirds”. As a way of strengthening their bond, pairs feed each other after long periods apart or during stressful situations.
Although they are a feral species to Phoenix, so far they have not threatened native birds in the area. They nest in dead fronds of untrimmed palm trees and abandoned nest cavities in saguaros dug out by Gila Woodpeckers or Gilded Flickers. They also nest beneath terra cotta roof tiles.
When summer temperatures rise above 100 degrees, many lovebirds hunt for air conditioners where vents release cool air to help them survive the heat.
Fewer numbers of lovebirds are found in Tucson, and researchers say that no other city in the United States has as large a population as Phoenix. A lack of natural predators is one reason for their large numbers, as well as their fast flight that saves them from the few predatory birds, such as owls and hawks, living within the city.
Phoenix also has a similar climate to their native home in Africa.
The next time you visit Phoenix, see if you can spot lovebirds flitting from tree to tree.
Happy gardening.