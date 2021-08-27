Fall gardening will soon be here, and now is the time to amend your garden’s soil. Depending upon where you live in Yuma, your soil is either heavy clay or sand. Both need to be amended before planting. Sandy soil allows water and nutrients to drain away too quickly and tends to be alkaline. Clay soil does not drain well and acts as a barrier to plants’ roots.
Good organic compost is the best amendment for both types of soil and can be purchased at any nursery. Organic material encourages beneficial soil microorganisms to grow and improves the soil’s structure and drainage.
Spread a six-inch layer of compost over your garden and dig it in with a shovel. Next, add a layer of aged steer manure, dig it in, water thoroughly, and let the soil sit at least a week before planting.
Some gardeners cover their garden with clear plastic during August to solarize the soil and kill any weed seeds before planting their fall garden.
In September, the fun of planting begins. Some vegetables grow best from seeds, while others grow best from transplants. Vegetables to plant from seeds include beets, bok choy, carrots, celery, chard, collard greens, cucumbers, endive, kohlrabi, lettuces, leeks, parsnips, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, summer squash, and turnips.
Transplants to set out include broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, Swiss chard, tomatoes and lettuces.
To sort saved seeds that will germinate from those that won’t, drop the seeds of one variety in a tray of water and leave overnight. In the morning, the seeds that will germinate have soaked up water and sunk to the bottom of the tray, while any bad seeds that will not germinate will still be floating and can be skimmed off and thrown away. The soaked seeds are ready for planting.
Most gardeners prefer row planting, where the end of a rake or hoe is used to draw straight lines down the garden. Seeds are dropped into these rows at intervals specified on the seed package, and soil is gently pushed to cover the seeds.
Another method is to broadcast the seeds. This just means tossing the seeds, as you would throw a Frisbee, in the area where you want the vegetables to grow. Once the seeds are spread, a rake is used to gently cover the seeds with soil. Carrots, spinach, beans, beets, and lettuces do well being broadcast.
Some vegetables grow well in mounded hills. This was a method preferred by Native Americans when they planted the “three sisters” – beans, squash and corn. The corn grew tall, giving support for the beans, while squash vines spread out to cover the ground, cooling it and keeping down weeds. Melons, squash, beans, cucumbers, and corn do well in hill plantings with four to six seeds planted in each hill and thinned once they sprout.
After seeds are planted, thin seedlings when they are a few inches tall. Thinning allows plants room to grow and absorb nutrients. Space vegetables 6 to 10 inches apart, or as the seed package directs. Crowded plants inevitably tangle together and do not thrive the way properly-thinned plants will.
Keeping the soil moist during germination is important. If sprouting seeds are allowed to dry out, their roots quickly die. Watering once a day until green leaves peek through the soil ensures successful sprouting. When plants are larger, water when the soil feels dry.
A veteran gardener described his fall garden: “I plan to begin my garden around mid-September. I always plant my favorite tomatoes. I like growing yellow grape tomatoes because they are so sweet, and also a couple of plants of Early Girl, Big Boy and Better Boy. I will plant zucchini, bush green beans, snow peas, sugar pod peas, leaf lettuce, Swiss chard, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, radishes, celery, and beets. Each fall, just for fun, I go to the nursery and look over the seed packets to find something new and different to try growing.”
Amending the soil before planting ensures gardening success by improving the soil’s balance, texture, and water-holding capabilities. Preparing you garden’s soil will pay off later when you harvest great-tasting vegetables.
Happy gardening!