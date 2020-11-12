One of the most important decisions you make when planning your yard’s landscaping is what trees to plant and where. Those small saplings you plant now will one day be large trees providing welcome shade. However, if trees are planted too close to your house, your foundation is jeopardized; too close to the street, they encroach on city property; too close to your fence, they encroach on your neighbor’s property.
The height and width of each tree must be considered so that it fits the location where it will spend its life. Smaller-sized trees that work well in most city backyards include sweet acacia, Chinese pistache and Texas ebony. Taller trees that can stand alone in a large yard include shoestring acacia, sycamore, velvet ash and sissoo.
Deciduous trees, such as ash, Chinese pistachio, velvet ash, sycamore, mulberry and Chinese elm, allow sunshine to fill your yard during winter months and provide cooling shade during summer.
Drought-tolerant trees, such as hybrid mesquite, Texas ebony and sweet acacia, are tough trees that grow well in our arid desert and require less water.
Is there a pool? Avoid deciduous or flowering trees that will drop litter into the pool on a regular basis. Do you want a showy tree with beautiful spring blooms? Plant an orchid tree, ornamental pear, jacaranda or Royal Poinciana. Of the three, the orchid tree has the narrowest canopy, while the Royal Poinciana has the widest.
A yellow bell or orange bell has trumpet-shaped blooms and is a multi-branched shrub that can be pruned to form a small tree that is perfect for a patio area. It must be pruned regularly to keep it from becoming “top heavy”. Its trumpet-shaped blooms attract humming birds and other pollinators year-round.
If you want a fruit or citrus tree, there are many that grow well in zone 10. My favorite fruit trees are ‘Anna’ apple, ‘Santa Rosa’ plum, ‘Gold Kist’ apricot, ‘Mission’ fig and ‘Babcock’ peach. All varieties of citrus grow well in Yuma, so the sky’s the limit.
Plant trees during our mild winter months to allow them to establish before our heat returns in spring. Dig a hole a bit larger than the width of the tree’s container and the same height as the container. Press on the sides of the plastic tub to loosen the soil in order to slide the tree out and into the hole. Fill in the hole with dirt dug from the hole and water to settle the soil.
Add more dirt, if needed, and create a basin below the outer edge of the tree’s canopy. The basin allows you to flood irrigate so water reaches down to the tree’s roots. Once the tree is established, the basin is no longer needed and should be removed. Deep watering is best, since it encourages the tree’s roots to grow downward so that the tree is anchored well and won’t blow over in the wind.
No matter which tree you choose to plant, maintain its shape with yearly pruning. Crossed branches that are rubbing and dead or diseased branches are first to be removed. If the inner canopy needs to be opened up, prune enough branches to allow those remaining to grow unobstructed and un-crowded.
Never prune a tree into an unnatural shape, such as a cube or ball. This stresses the tree and will eventually kill it. Never cut a tree down to a few branch stubs. This, too, stresses the tree and encourages it to sprout numerous spindly branches that are weak.
An old Chinese proverb states, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago, and the next best time is now.”
While our weather is cool, if you wish to add another tree to your yard, now is the time to plant.
Happy gardening.