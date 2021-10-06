• Soil: Amend garden soil by adding compost and aged steer manure. Dig in amendments a foot deep.
• Annuals: Plant African daisy, calendula, clarkia, cornflower, dianthus, gaillardia, Iceland poppy, larkspur, lobelia, pansy, petunia, snapdragon, statice, stock, sweet alyssum, sweet pea, clarkia, and Bells-of-Ireland. Sow wildflower seeds.
• Perennials: Plant Lily of the Nile, hollyhock, coreopsis, gazania, Shasta daisy, vinca, ice plant, Papago pink mallow, globe mallow, penstemon, Mexican evening primrose, brittlebush and desert marigold. Divide older perennials if they are too crowded.
• Bulbs: Plant bulbs that don’t need to be pre-chilled: amaryllis, crinum, sparaxis, paper whites, oxalis, gladiolus, Dutch iris, rain lily and watsonia. (plant ranunculus in November) Place tulip, hyacinth, and crocus bulbs in paper bags and chill in your refrigerator for 8-12 weeks before planting.
• Herbs: Plant your favorite herbs from seed.
• Lawns: Over seed with perennial rye grass once evening temperatures are below 65 degrees. Water lawn every few days until rye grass seeds sprout. Fertilize monthly using a high-nitrogen fertilizer
• Pollinator plants: Plant aloe, chuparosa, fairy duster, lantana, butterfly bush, flame honeysuckle, Mexican bird of paradise, Gregg’s blue mist, orange bells, yellow bells, Mexican fire bush, salvia, gaillardia, verbena, and red yucca.
•Roses: Feed roses with systemic fertilizer.
• Trees and Shrubs: Plant trees: cascalote, African sumac, chaste tree, Texas mountain laurel, Chinese pistache, Texas ebony, palo verde, desert willow, and acacia. Plant shrubs: butterfly bush, hibiscus, pink jasmine, lantana, Arabian jasmine, myrtle, fairy duster, Texas ranger, pittosporum, pink Indian hawthorn and natal plum.
• Plant fruit trees: Mission fig, Anna apple, Santa Rosa plum, all types of citrus and Fuyu persimmon. Plant bare-root Thompson seedless grapes.
• Vegetables: Plant transplants or sow seeds for beets, cabbage, bok choy, chard, carrots, collard greens, Swiss chard, lima beans, endive, garlic, kale, lettuces, onions, peas, broccoli, radishes, rutabagas, cauliflower, spinach, and turnips. Plant artichokes. Set out strawberries in early October.