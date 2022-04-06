Everyone seems to have a definite opinion about figs…they either love them or hate them. I have loved figs since I was a child and used to climb our fig tree to munch its tasty fruit hiding beneath large, flat leaves. The fuzzy leaves and branches made me itch like crazy, but that didn’t stop me from feasting on my favorite summertime snack.
If you love figs, plant a tree in fall or spring when the weather is mild. ‘Black Mission’ and ‘Brown Turkey’ are varieties most often grown in this area. Plant the tree where it receives full sun and has adequate room at maturity since it will be 15-20 feet tall and 20 feet wide. Figs are messy, so choose a spot where you don’t mind fruit drop in summer and leaf drop in fall.
I have a ‘Black Mission’ fig that produces figs during June and July. There is always a race between our local birds and myself to see who gets the figs first. The birds peck holes in the fruit to taste test for ripeness and usually don’t eat the entire fruit.
Once a fruit is pecked, it quickly rots.
I usually end up picking the figs just before they are fully ripe and storing them in a single layer on cookie sheets lined with paper towels until we eat them. Green fruit will not ripen once picked, so I am careful which figs I harvest. If energetic, you can cover the tree with netting to deter hungry birds.
When a ‘Mission’ fig is ripe, it has a purple-black color and feels slightly soft. A very soft fig is too ripe and will have a strong, unpleasant taste.
The fig is a deciduous tree native to the Mediterranean. It has been cultivated since ancient times and was brought to California by Father Junipero Serra, a Franciscan monk who planted fig trees around the San Diego mission in 1769. As other missions were built along the California coast, monks continued planting fig trees. The ‘Black Mission’ fig tree received its name from those early California fig trees planted by monks. Today, California produces 95% of commercial figs and 100% of dried figs.
Interestingly, the fig, Ficus carica, is a member of the same family as mulberry, breadfruit and jakfruit. Its fruit is technically a “synconium”, which is a hollow receptacle (formed by the fig’s outer skin) that contains lots of tiny flowers nestled inside.
Each flower inside female figs produces a one-seeded fruit called an achene. All the achenes inside the fig make its characteristic crunch.
‘Black Mission’ and ‘Brown Turkey’ varieties, along with most commercial figs, are self-pollinating and require no pollinator to produce figs.
Wild figs, along with ‘Capri’, ‘Smyrna’, ‘California’ and ‘San Pedro’ figs, require a tiny fig wasp for pollination. These varieties produce inedible male figs, called caprifigs, and edible female figs. If a female wasp enters a caprifig, she’ll find male flower parts that are perfectly shaped to hold her eggs. Once her eggs are laid, the wasp dies.
When the eggs hatch inside the caprifigs, male wasps emerge first and are blind and flightless. They mate with their female counterparts and then burrow a tunnel out of the caprifig. Female wasps hatch next, crawl around the flowers inside the fig collecting pollen, then crawl out the openings the male wasps made.
The newly-hatched female fig wasps have two days to find female figs to pollinate and male figs to lay their eggs before dying. Female fig wasps are one of a few insects that can fly up to 10 miles as they hunt for figs to pollinate.
If a female fig wasp enters a female fig, she can’t lay her eggs, but she can’t leave the fig because her wings are gone. She crawls around inside the fig and pollinates the flowers inside before dying. The fig produces a special enzyme that dissolves the dead wasp so it can be absorbed. By the time the fig is ripe and ready to pick, there is not a trace of wasp left inside.
In 1879, Fig Newton cookies were first found in grocery stores and are still popular. Besides being tasty, figs provide as much calcium as one-half cup milk, have more fiber than prunes, and more potassium than bananas. In fact, figs help promote digestion and heart health and help manage blood sugar levels.
This easy-to-grow tree can be planted now or in fall. In a couple of years, you will be picking your own delicious figs.
Happy gardening.