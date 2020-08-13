Made into pies, smoothies, mixed into yogurt, canned for jams and used in the ever-favorite strawberry shortcake, strawberries have won the hearts of Americans.
For a sweet treat this spring, plant strawberry plants in early September once temperatures are below 90 degrees. Blooming will begin in March or April. Once temperatures are over 80 degrees in spring, 50% shade cloth should be used or fruit will not set. Strawberries do not tolerate high temperatures and will begin dying when 90- to 100-degree days arrive. When you notice brown, shrunken fruit you know the temperature is too high for future fruit. Strawberries do not ripen further after picking and should be left on the plant until ripe.
Proper bed preparation is crucial to growing strawberries successfully. If planting in an old bed, avoid planting in soil where nightshade varieties (tomato, pepper, eggplant), melons, okra, mints, or chrysanthemums have grown. These plants share the disease Verticillium Wilt with strawberries. This disease stays in the soil for many years, even after the plants have been removed. Strawberry farmers rotate their beds to prevent Verticillium Wilt and don’t plant in the same soil until 3 to 5 years later.
Strawberries require a soil that has proper acidic level (pH 5.6-6.5), and a balance of nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus. Commercial, high-quality soil with moisture retention properties works well in beds. Adding good-quality organic compost will increase soil drainage, and a balanced commercial fertilizer will ensure proper nutrients for these fast-growing plants.
Strawberries are salt sensitive, and deep watering is necessary to leach salts from the soil. Some gardeners prefer drip irrigation to flood irrigation, but it is a matter of preference.
The soil must drain quickly to prevent root rot, a common problem when growing strawberries. Some gardeners solve this problem by mounding the soil and growing plants on top of the mounds. Since strawberry roots are only six inches long, a twelve-inch high bed should be sufficient to raise the plant’s roots above standing water.
Once the bed is prepared, water thoroughly to settle the soil before planting. It is important to keep the crown of the plant slightly above soil level when planting. If the crown is too high, the plant will dry out and die. If the crown is buried too low, root rot will occur, and the plant will die. Space transplants about one foot apart. If planting more than one row, space rows 3 to 4 feet apart to accommodate runners.
Your plants will spread quickly, sending out stolons (above-ground roots) that form “daughter” plants, or runners. If you anchor the daughter plants in the soil with a rock placed on each stolon, they will root more quickly. If you do not wish more plants, runners can be cut off.
Strawberries require a balanced fertilizer (10-10-10) during their growing season. Do not over fertilize since this causes excessive leaf growth and poor flowering.
Strawberries are self-fruiting and do not need another plant for pollination. They do, however, need pollinators. Growing flowering plants nearby attracts bees to your strawberry patch. About one month after flowering begins, fruit is produced.
The strawberry is actually a member of the Rose family, Fragaria genus, with about 20 species of strawberries. Technically, the fruit is not a berry but an enlarged flower stem (receptacle) covered with outer “seeds” that are actually dried fruit (achene) that hold the plant’s seeds.
There are three main types of strawberries. June-bearing strawberries yield one large crop in late spring. They withstand our warm climate much better than other varieties. ‘Sequoia’, ‘Loran’, ‘Camarosa’, ‘Chandler’ and ‘Quinalt’ can be grown in Yuma. Strawberries are treated as annuals here, and beds are replanted with new plants each year.
Everbearing strawberries produce two crops per year beginning the second year of planting. They produce a crop in mid-summer and fall. These varieties are suited to colder climates.
Day Neutral strawberries produce from spring to fall, and their crop is spread out over the entire growing season. Their berries are usually smaller in size with fewer runners produced. They are not suited to Yuma and grow best in moderate elevations, since they stop flowering when temperatures are above 70 degrees.
Gardeners wage a constant battle with birds, rodents, slugs and snails to see who picks the ripe strawberries. A cage covered with bird netting or wire mesh may be necessary to keep unwanted visitors at bay. Chicken wire will not work, as we found out, because small birds zip right through its holes.
Besides pests, disease can also wreck havoc with your berry patch. Verticillium Wilt, Botrytis (fruit rot) and Red Stele (root rot) are common diseases that kill strawberry plants. Using fresh, well-draining soil for your bed and not over watering are ways to overcome these common problems. Remove any dead or dying leaves from plants to help prevent disease.
If you don’t have the space or energy to grow a full bed of strawberries, plant some in containers for your patio. Their compact size and short root systems make them perfect container plants. To grow larger strawberries, snip off runners to provide more energy to the mother plant. Give your plants regular water, and place containers where they receive morning sun and afternoon shade once temperatures rise in the spring. Too much heat will kill the plants.
Plant a strawberry patch in September, and you will be picking tasty strawberries this spring.
Happy gardening!