American holidays honor the past, but Arbor Day honors the future. Trees planted each Arbor Day mature in 10 to 15 years to provide shade and habitat for wildlife, help cool the area around them, absorb pollutants from the air and give off oxygen. Future generations will
reap the benefits of trees planted today.
On April 21, both Pecan Grove Elementary School and G. W. Carver Elementary School held Arbor Day celebrations where students planted trees sponsored by Arizona Public Service, Bose, 1st Bank Yuma, Pat Walker Construction, Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, Yuma
Proving Ground, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Arbor-Tech Tree Service, All-Star Tree Service, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Yuma Nursery Supply, Jay’s Party Shop, Moon Valley Nurseries Arizona, Yuma Orchid & African Violet Society, Yuma Garden Club, MGM Garden Club, Machele and Gary Headington, Carol and Jerry Headington, DeNise Builders, Rock Fire Systems, David .Hooker, JSA Company, Brandy and TJ Wright and Yuma County Public Health Services District.
Thirty-one trees were planted at Carver Elementary School and 37 at Pecan Grove Elementary School. Employees from the City of Yuma and Yuma District One were on hand to help students plant the trees, which included mesquite, ficus, tipu, acacia, pecan and jacaranda. Once the trees were placed in the ground, students were instructed about the proper steps for planting a tree before they began the work of filling in around each tree with soil. Working in small teams, the job was quickly finished.
“Carver School is grateful to have such a nice variety of trees donated and planted on our playground,” said Matt Buckley, principal. “The trees will help delineate various play areas and provide much-needed shade once they mature. Students can come back as adults and point out to
their children which trees they helped plant.”
The Southern Forestry Division of APS was directly involved with the event. Mark Headington, APS Southern Division Pre-Inspector Forestry, Fire and Resource Management, coordinated the event with Yuma Elementary School District 1.
“I have been planning Arbor Day tree plantings in Yuma for around 20 years, and I am thankful for the strong support I always receive from the community when I ask for donations to purchase trees,” said Headington. “Our community is very caring, and we are lucky to have so
many sponsors happy to donate funds to make each Arbor Day successful.
“Last year, we planted seventy trees at Gila Vista and McGraw School. This year, we planted 68 trees at Carver and Pecan Grove School. The trees not only beautify the schools but also provide much-needed shade for the kids when they are outdoors.”
Robert Garcia, forestry pre-inspector with APS, stated that APS is actively involved in community education, and the tree plantings in Yuma were one way APS could help local schools.
Serafin Perez, manager of District 1 maintenance facility, said: “This is a great opportunity for kids to learn the correct method of planting a tree. They will appreciate these trees because theyhe lped plant them and will be proud of their accomplishments. My team was very happy to be part of this year’s Arbor Day celebration.”
Frank Saldana, owner of Arbor Tech Tree & Landscaping Service and a sponsor of the event, helped students plant at Carver School.
“The event helps students learn the importance and value of trees. By being part of the planting process, they have ownership of the trees and will be excited to see them grow and mature as they pass through the grades at Carver,” said Saldana.
Members of Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society and MGM Garden Club were sponsors of trees and were on hand at Carver Elem. School.
“The more children understand the importance trees and plants have on the health of our environment, the better,” said Myra Lader, Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society vice president. “Think of the great shade these trees will provide in a few years. It is just a wonderful thing.”
Peggy Taylor, MGM Garden Club president, said: “If you foster a love of plants and nature in children, they will continue that love as adults. We look forward to some of these youngsters joining a garden club when they are older.”
Pecan Grove Elementary School planted several pecan trees, giving a nod to the history of the area and the school’s name. Pecans were planted in Yuma back in 1969, with the first marketable crop produced about four years later. With yields approaching three times what was originally expected, the Yuma area was known as a thriving pecan producing region for over 30 years.
Eventually, subdivisions replaced the pecan groves, leaving a few pecan trees standing among the homes. Those original trees are nearing the end of their life, and planting new pecan trees at Pecan Grove will continue their legacy.
Pecan Grove Principal Nicole Wilhelmy said: “Each class got to plant at least one tree, with five pecan trees planted on the north side of the school. We already have squirrels visiting our campus and scampering through the ficus trees, so I expect we’ll see even more squirrels when our pecan trees mature.
“It was great to see the kids working together, especially after months of covid restrictions. They loved the hands-on activity of planting. Our groundskeeper, Eddie Hester, was a great help to both Pecan Grove and Carver Elem. School and helped make the plantings go smoothly.”
“Stewardship of the environment through planting trees on Arbor Day is something the kids will remember even as adults,” said James Powell, Eco Schools program leader for both schools.
Yuma Garden Club was a tree sponsor, and club members attended Pecan Grove’s event. Dori Weissman, Yuma Garden Club president, said: “We really enjoyed the students singing and reading quotes about the importance of trees. The pretty decorations about trees placed on classroom doors also added to the event. I could tell the students were really excited to be a part of their school’s Arbor Day.”
The tradition of planting trees on Arbor Day dates back to 1872, in Nebraska City, Nebraska. At the time, Julius Sterling Morton, vice president of the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture,proposed that a day be set aside in Nebraska for planting trees throughout the state. The board
approved his idea, and newspapers began promoting the event. It is said that more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska on April 10, 1872, the first Arbor Day.
J. Sterling Morton served as governor of Nebraska from 1858-1861 and encouraged individuals, schools, and community organizations to continue planting trees each Arbor Day. The idea caught on with other states; and within twenty years, all states celebrated Arbor Day.
In 1893, Morton was appointed secretary of agriculture. By then, Arbor Day had become a special day celebrated throughout America on April 22, which was Morton’s birthday. In 1970, President Richard Nixon made the last Friday in April the national day to observe Arbor Day.
The reason for Arbor Day is summarized well by a quote from Nelson Henderson that states, “The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit.”
With each tree planted in Yuma on Arbor Day, an investment in our town’s environment is made that will benefit future generations.
Happy gardening.