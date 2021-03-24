The life of an agriculture researcher is ever-changing as one project ends and another begins. Since 1992, Dr. Glenn Wright, University of Arizona extension specialist in citrus and date development, has been helping the citrus industry improve its methods of growing citrus. Recently, he added date palms to his list of research projects.
Through a grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wright is conducting research to determine how much water moves through a date palm when it is flood irrigated. Water is essential for the date palm’s survival where summers are hot. Contrary to popular opinion, date palms only survive in desert areas where water is abundant, such as an oasis. It has been estimated that a mature date palm requires between 125 and 150 gallons of water a day in summer and much less in winter, but no one knows for sure. Wright’s research will provide data as to how much water is needed to keep a date palm healthy and productive year-round.
“To monitor water use by a Medjool date palm, two needle-like probes are inserted into the stems of the palm’s leaves. One probe pulses a tiny amount of heat to the stem, heating the plant sap as it moves upwards. The other probe measures the amount of heat increase. Measuring the heat produced as water flows through the palm is a good method of measuring the plant’s water use,” Wright said.
“Water supplied by the roots flows upwards in the palm and is used in plant processes and to cool the leaves, with some also lost into the air. That water loss is greater during hot summer months, increasing the amount of irrigation water needed,” he said. “In winter months, the palm’s water needs diminish, since not as much water is lost through evaporation and the leaves don’t need to be cooled as much. Understanding the fluctuating use of water and sharing this information with date growers is the goal of my project.”
he also oversees a date grove of thirty different varieties collected from around the world.
“Similar to a seed bank, our grove is one of three in the U.S. that conserves different date palm varieties,” said Wright. “Offshoots from these palms can be shared with growers, the public and other universities. If for some reason a variety is wiped out by disease, we would hopefully have that palm here and could provide offshoots to replant the lost variety. Our palms include Barhi, Dayri, Khalas, Deglet Noor, Halawy, Khadrawy, Medjool, Thoory, Black Sphinx and Zahidi.”
When asked which date was his favorite, Wright said, “I like the Khalas date. It is softer and less fibrous than the Medjool and has a sweet flavor similar to eating a caramel candy.”
Dates can be frozen, thawed, and refrozen multiple times without harming them. Freezing actually preserves their moisture. They will last two years in a freezer, six months in the refrigerator and six weeks at room temperature.
A completely different research project has Dr. Wright studying which of eight rootstocks will produce smaller canopied lemon trees with good fruit yields. The project is funded by the Arizona Citrus Research Council.
The rootstock is the underground root system of a tree which a bud from another citrus variety is grafted to. The rootstock is hardy, resistant to pests and diseases, and will provide good water and nutrients to the grafted tree. The grafted tree is selected for good fruit production and flavor.
“Growing smaller lemon trees has several benefits. It will allow more trees to be planted per acre and increase the amount of lemons produced per acre. Smaller trees will also reduce labor costs needed to pick lemons. Commercial sales of these trees may be a secondary outcome of the project, since homeowners often have limited yard space and prefer smaller trees,” said Wright.
“This is year two of a ten-year study, and we are beginning to note which of the eight rootstocks are beginning to produce smaller canopied trees. We will need several more years to verify whether smaller trees are actually produced from a particular rootstock. We will also be monitoring yield per pound on each tree and yield per cubic foot.”
Along with developing smaller lemon trees, Wright is studying whether drip irrigation or flood irrigation is best for citrus growth and fruit production. As the world population increases, farmers are continually working to increase crop yields while using less water.
Another project unrelated to citrus or dates involves growing banana squash as food for red scale females. Red scale insects, Aonideiella aurantii, are pests that feed on a variety of plants, including roses, queen palms and citrus. Females spend their entire lives in one spot on a host plant feeding on the plant’s sap. One female produces 100-150 crawlers. After several molts, the crawlers either become females that attach to the host plant, or they become males. Males live about 6 hours and have the sole purpose of mating.
Banana squash grown at the UofA Yuma Agricultural Center are shipped to a California entomology lab where they are used as food to rear female red scale insects.
“At the California lab, parasitic wasps, Aphytis melinus, are placed with the red scale insects. A wasp lays an egg under a female scale. The larva hatches and feeds on the scale, killing it. A female wasp lays about 25 eggs during its short two-week life,” Wright said. “Once enough wasps have been grown, they are shipped to an orchard and released to help control red scale infestations. Wasp populations grow faster when they feed on lots of red scale females raised on Banana squash.”
Agriculture research, such as that done by Dr. Wright and other researchers at the UofA Yuma Agricultural Center, plays an important role in ensuring our farmers remain competitive in the global marketplace and successfully address increased food supply needs of consumers.
Happy gardening.