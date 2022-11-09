Adequate water for towns and cities is always a concern. New and innovative methods of collecting and storing water are continually being researched. One innovative project was begun at the Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, by landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom. She designed a 1.7-acre garden for the roof of a campus building being constructed.
A large park designed for the front of the building inspired Voraakhom to continue the park concept to a rooftop garden, with the goals of collecting rainwater, storing it and using the water to grow edible food to provide meals for university students. The garden would also insulate the building, making cooling costs lower.
One of the challenges Voraakhom had to solve when designing the garden was how to manage rainwater during the rainy season that could flood the garden. She was inspired by the terraced rice paddies in Asia’s mountain regions and used that concept to move rainwater from upper terraced levels in the garden to lower terraces.
According to Voraaakhom, the terraces slow down the flow of rainwater 20 times better than a conventional roof. Any rainwater not captured in the soil of the terraced areas flows nearly ponds located near the building.
As the water flows from one plant-filled terrace to another, it is cleaned of impurities. More than 3.1 million gallons of water are collected in the retention ponds and used to irrigate the garden, as needed.
Each terraced area contains a variety of plants, including rice, vegetables, herbs and fruit trees.
Jamaican Cherry, White Cheesewood, Camphor, Red Sandalwood, and Ceylon Oak trees provide shade throughout the garden and create a park-like setting. Lemongrass, holy basil, dill, roselle, lettuces, peppers and okra are a few of the herbs and vegetables grown.
Walkways crisscross through the garden allowing students and Bangkok residents to help maintain the beds. Many students use skills learned while working in the garden in their agriculture-related careers later on.
Three years after the garden was completed, Voraakhom stated that twenty tons of organic produce were grown which provided campus students 80,000 meals. Food scraps from the dining room are recycled and composted to fertilize the garden. Solar panels at the top of the garden generate 500,000 watts of electricity per hour used to power water pumps that move rainwater from the ponds up to the terraced areas during the dry season.
One hundred years’ ago, King Rama V constructed the Rangsit rice plantations on land where the university now stands. Vast canal systems were built to water the plantations, and jasmine rice was grown which became a major food for Thailand. A century later, farming has once again returned to that same location.
The rooftop garden is a public space that provides organic food for university students, manages rainfall around the building, produces energy and serves as an outdoor classroom and park. Such a multi-purpose structure will hopefully become a model for other universities around the world.
