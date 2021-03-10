It’s rose planting time, and there is a wide selection to choose from. Hybrid teas, climbing roses, heirlooms, David Austin roses, and the list goes on and on. Roses withstand our hot summers well and enjoy our mild winters. With regular systemic fertilizing and pruning in January or February, your roses will stay happy and healthy.
The most popular class of roses for gardeners to grow is the hybrid tea rose, a cross between two old garden roses – a tea rose and a hybrid perpetual rose. The first hybrid tea rose, ‘LaFrance,’ has a sweet fragrance and a delicate pink color. It was bred in 1867 by Jean-Baptiste Guillot. Hybrid teas are known for their pointed centers, with petals unfurling around a center peak.
Floribunda roses were created in the early 20th century by crossing a polyantha rose, which bears small flowers in clusters, and a hybrid tea. In 1909, the first floribunda was hybridized and named ‘Gruss an Aachen’. Its clusters of pink blooms excited rosarians around the world.
Floribundas have flatter-looking blooms than a hybrid tea and are prolific bloomers.
In 1954, the first grandiflora rose, a cross between a hybrid tea (‘Charlotte Armstrong’) and a floribunda (‘Floradora’), was hybridized and named ‘Queen Elizabeth’ in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Grandiflora roses have long stems like hybrid teas and are hardy like floribundas.
Depending upon the variety, grandiflora roses produce either a large, single flower or clusters of blooms.
Shrub roses are bush varieties which are often pruned to form hedges along fences or driveways. In spring, they are covered with clusters of blooms and have a long blooming season.
Old Garden Roses, also called heritage roses, were grown before 1867 when the first hybrid tea was introduced. This category contains at least 12 groups of roses, each having different characteristics. Alba roses, considered by some to be the oldest garden roses, bloom with either white or pale pink flowers once a year.
Another group, Bourbon roses, was created by crossing Autumn Damask with the ‘Old Blush’ China rose. This group originated on the island of Bourgon, now called Reunion, off the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. They are repeat bloomers and come in a variety of colors.
Climbing roses have long canes that can be trained to grow on a trellis, fence or arbor. Most bloom only once a year, although a few varieties bloom more often.
Miniature roses are hardy and can actually grow 3-4 feet tall. “Miniature” describes their small flowers, not the plant’s size. Some varieties have blooms with multiple petals and resemble a floribunda, while others have blooms with fewer petals and resemble small hybrid teas.
Plant more than one class of roses you have blooms to enjoy for a longer period of time.
When asked their favorite rose, garden club members were quick to answer. Sally Griffith, Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society president, said, “My favorite is ‘Tropicana.’ It is a hybrid tea rose with beautiful coral blooms. Up north, we prune in March at the earliest. In Yuma, we prune in February.”
Elizabeth Moody, MGM Garden Club member, is affectionately called the “rose lady.” For over 60 years she has grown roses. “I have so many roses I love. However, I think ‘Charlotte Armstrong’ is one of my favorites. Its dark-pink blooms are a wonderful contrast to its dark-green foliage, and it grows well in Yuma.”
January through March are good months to plant bare-root or container roses. Choose a location that receives at least six hours of sun. To plant a bare-root rose, soak its roots in water overnight before planting. Dig a hole wide enough to allow the roots to fully spread out. Create a mound of dirt in the center of the hole and drape the roots over the mound. Make sure the rose’s bud union (where it was grafted) is above ground. Fill in around the roots with dirt, lightly tamping the soil down as you add more soil. Water well to eliminate any air pockets and keep the soil damp while the roots establish.
For a container rose, dig a hole as wide and deep as the container. Gently tip the rose into the hole, fill in with soil and water well.
Do not fertilize newly-planted roses because this encourages too much leaf growth before an adequate root system is established. Once the plant is established, fertilize during its growing season with Rapid-Gro, Miracle-Gro for Roses, or fish emulsion. A systemic fertilizer can also be dug in to the soil to help prevent insects, such as aphids, from feeding on the leaves. Water your rose the day before fertilizing to help the fertilizer move downward so that it reaches the plant’s roots.
Plant roses 4-6 feet apart to allow good air circulation and to make pruning easier. Powdery mildew, a common problem, is often caused by too much humidity during our summer monsoon season and not enough air circulation between roses. Water roses in the morning and avoid wetting their leaves to help prevent powdery mildew.
To control powdery mildew and get rid of aphids, spray leaves and buds with “Bayer Advanced Garden Disease Control for Roses, Flowers & Shrubs” or “Safer Rose Spray” mixed with water per instructions.
Correct watering is important when growing roses. Many gardeners are afraid their roses aren’t getting enough water. However, you don’t want to overwater because that can hurt the root system and cause poor growth.
During blooming season, deadhead spent blooms so the rose bush doesn’t spend its energy producing rose hips. To ensure your roses stay healthy, maintain a yearly schedule of fertilizing, spraying for pests, and pruning.
If you are at a loss what to give that special someone, a dozen cut roses is always a great gift … or you can give them a pretty rose bush!
Happy gardening.