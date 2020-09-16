This summer, when admiring your roses, you might notice that some of the leaves have curled edges and are covered with areas of white, powdery fuzz. As days go by, more fuzz appears on the leaves and more leaves become infected.
What’s wrong with your rose? It is infected with a fungal disease called powdery mildew. This fungal disease has thread-like spores called conidia that bore into the plant’s leaves and suck out nutrients causing the leaves to curl and die. The spores group together and eventually turn the leaves gray. Although powdery mildew can weaken your rose and is unsightly, it will not kill it.
The spores travel with the wind and land on other roses in your garden, infecting them as well. The severity of the disease depends upon many factors, such as weather conditions, rose bush variety, and age and health of the rose.
Spores remain in leaf litter beneath your roses until water splashes the spores up onto the leaves where they begin growing. Yuma’s hot, humid summer months are perfect conditions for powdery mildew.
Powdery mildew is host specific with each type of mildew feeding upon a specific host plant. Powdery mildew is found on squash, grape and pumpkin vines, as well as fruit trees.
A fungicidal soap or wettable sulfur can be sprayed on roses to prevent or lessen powdery mildew. Recommended fungicide treatments include Bayer Advanced Disease Control Fungicide, Bayer Fungus Fighter Plus, Fertilome Systemic Fungicide and Spectracide Immunox. Treat roses every two weeks. Rotate between different fungicides to prevent the fungi from becoming resistant to the treatment being used.
For organic gardening, sulfur formulations with plant or fish oil blends can be useful, although their effect is short term. Sulfur-based fungicides are the best organic choice for eliminating fungal diseases but are not recommended for use when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. SaferTM Brand 3-in-1 Concentrate contains sulfur and insecticidal soap. Safer Garden Fungicide contains 12% sulfur and can be used to kill insect and mite pests as well as to prevent and control fungal diseases such as powdery mildew.
Neem oil, a vegetable oil pressed from the fruit and seeds of the neem tree, is another organic treatment that can be applied to control powdery mildew, black spot and rust. “Rose Defense” by Green Light Company is 100% neem oil. Apply in late afternoon, spraying the soil around the bush as well as both sides of the leaves. Once-a-week applications should be applied until all signs of powdery mildew are gone.
To prevent powdery mildew, it is best to begin spraying in April when new leaf growth is beginning and leaves do not yet have their waxy coating to protect against mildew. Spray every two to three weeks until September. If your rose bush has powdery mildew, apply your choice of treatment weekly to protect newly-emerging leaves until there are no signs of mildew.
Another method of dealing with powdery mildew is to purchase a disease-resistant rose bush. After 1867, breeders began breeding roses that bloomed longer and produced larger flowers. Though quite beautiful, these varieties were more susceptible to rose diseases. By the mid-1990s, rose growers began creating varieties that had better resistance to powdery mildew with traits that made it more difficult for the fungi to enter the rose’s leaves.
Disease resistance does not mean the plant is 100% resistant to disease. A disease resistant rose can be anywhere from 25-50% less likely to be infected by disease. The percentage depends upon the scale used by a particular rose company.
“Knock Out” roses are a group of roses certified by the American Rose Society to have high disease resistance. Most large growers, such as Jackson-Perkins and Proven Winners, offer disease-resistant roses. Do a little research before purchasing your next rose bush if you are having trouble with powdery mildew on your established roses.
With regular spraying to control powdery mildew, your roses will remain healthy and beautiful all year long.
Happy gardening!