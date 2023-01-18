In spring, when roses burst into bloom, their beauty is astounding. Roses are fun to grow because they offer a plethora of different colored blooms and are hardy in our climate. Some varieties have simple blooms with just a few petals, while others have so many petals they resemble ruffled buttercups. The quote “A rose is a rose” oversimplifies the many varieties of roses you can grow.
The American Rose Society recently approved a new classification for roses with three main groups: Species (wild roses), Old Garden Roses (roses in existence before 1867) and Modern Roses (roses in existence after 1867).
Modern Roses include hybrid teas, floribundas, and grandifloras. These roses are known for their blooms’ spectacular colors and upright form. Other rose groups included in Modern Roses include polyanthas, modern climbing roses, miniature roses, hybrid musks and modern shrub roses.
Hybrid teas are very popular with today’s gardeners. Their long, pointed buds open into elegantly-shaped blossoms that make them perfect for beautiful bouquets. The first hybrid tea rose was La France, which was introduced in 1867.
Peace is a hybrid tea rose named to commemorate the end of WWII on September 2, 1945, when Japan signed the final documents of surrender on board the USS Missouri. It is a cross between a Charlotte Armstrong and Floradora rose. It was so well-liked that it increased the popularity of hybrid tea roses which continues today.
Floribunda roses have clusters of smaller flowers with little fragrance. Their shrubs are usually shorter and bushier than hybrid teas, making them excellent as landscape shrubs.
Grandiflora roses produce large, beautiful blooms with pointed buds similar to hybrid teas but with the hardiness and clusters of flowers like floribundas. Queen Elizabeth was the first grandiflora rose and was introduced to the public in 1954. It was created to honor the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Nineteen other grandifloras have been hybridized from the Queen Elizabeth rose, including the Princess Margaret rose – a cross between a Queen Elizabeth and a Peace rose.
Polyantha roses are small, compact bushes ranging from one to three feet in height and bearing large, dense clusters of small blooms. They rebloom prolifically and are excellent container or border roses.
Miniature roses range in height from 8 to 24 inches and have small blooms that match their size. They are ideal for landscape borders, ground covers and can be grown in containers.
Miniature roses are a way to enjoy roses in a small space. They are grown on their own roots, not grafted, and suckers that come up are the same variety. Miniature roses must be regularly pruned to maintain correct size and form.
Hybrid musk roses are large bushes that grow 5 to 6 feet or taller. Attractive leathery foliage and clusters of medium-sized blooms make them popular. Most are highly fragrant, with fruity aromas. They are disease resistant and can grow in filtered shade.
Modern shrub roses are vigorous growers and are excellent for landscape shrubs. Shrub roses are usually easier to maintain than other modern roses and require much less pruning. Many have good disease and pest resistance.
David Austin English roses are a type of shrub rose introduced in 1969 by English hybridizer, David Austin, who passed away recently. These roses have a full, cup-shaped flower and the fragrance of old roses. They bloom repeatedly, and the blooms come in many colors.
David Austin English roses are grown in Shropshire, England. Each new variety takes about nine years to perfect, with around 120,000 roses grown in the process of creating a new variety.
Varieties that grow well in our climate include Abraham Darby, Darcy Bussell, Graham Thomas, Olivia Rose and Juliet. They can be ordered online.
Plant bare-root roses from December through February and container roses from February through March, as they become available. Roses are best planted in a bed by themselves. Leave 3-4 feet between plants so that good air circulation prevents diseases, such as powdery mildew.
To plant a bare-root rose, cut away any broken or dead roots and soak the roots in water for a day before planting. This helps the plant recover faster from the shock of being planted. Dig a hole deep enough to have the roots below ground and the graft union above ground (where the root stock and rose are grafted). Make a mound of dirt in the bottom of the hole and spread the roots over the mound. Fill in with dirt dug from the hole and water.
For a container rose, dig a hole the height of the container and twice as wide. Remove the rose from the container and slide it into the hole. Fill in with dirt dug from the hole and water.
Established roses can be pruned in January and February when they are dormant. Do not use pruners with flat blades since they will crush the canes. Pruners with curved blades work best.
Before pruning, clean and sharpen your pruners. Oven cleaner and steel wool work well for removing built-up sap on the blades. Spray the cleaner on the blades, let it soak for five minutes and scrub the sap off with steel wool. Repeat if there is still sap left on the blades.
When pruning, cut canes at a slant above a leaf bud facing outwards, since a new branch will grow from the bud, or cut above a five-leaflet leaf. Floribunda, shrub, miniature, and English roses need some of their interior canes removed to allow better air circulation. Also remove diseased, dead or broken canes. Prune away one-fourth the height of the remaining canes. If used for a hedge, floribunda and shrub roses can be pruned to maintain correct hedge form.
Hybrid tea and grandiflora roses are pruned leaving 5-8 of the strongest canes and pruning away one-third to one-half the height of those canes.
If you have room for one more plant in your yard, consider planting a rose. Its blooms will add color and beauty to your yard and cut roses will add beauty to your home.