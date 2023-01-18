In spring, when roses burst into bloom, their beauty is astounding. Roses are fun to grow because they offer a plethora of different colored blooms and are hardy in our climate. Some varieties have simple blooms with just a few petals, while others have so many petals they resemble ruffled buttercups. The quote “A rose is a rose” oversimplifies the many varieties of roses you can grow.

The American Rose Society recently approved a new classification for roses with three main groups: Species (wild roses), Old Garden Roses (roses in existence before 1867) and Modern Roses (roses in existence after 1867).

