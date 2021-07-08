Now that our hottest weather is here, many gardeners are staying indoors and letting their gardens rest until cooler temperatures arrive in September. If you can’t garden outdoors, you can garden indoors by adding houseplants to your home.
Many homes in Yuma were built to keep sunlight out and electricity bills low when summer heat arrives. Small windows protected by a covered patio can make a home dark and unfriendly for many types of houseplants. However, there are some houseplants that do quite well with low to medium light.
If there is enough natural light in a room to read a book, there is enough indirect sunlight to grow a variety of houseplants. Even if a room does not have enough indirect sunlight, houseplants can still be grown using a grow light.
My favorite houseplant for dark rooms is the ZeeZee plant, Zamioculcas zamiifolia. It is an easy-care plant with thick stems and glossy leaves attached in a zigzag pattern along 2-foot-tall stalks. It thrives on neglect and is perfect if you often forget to water your plants. Its bulbous roots retain water and make it an easy-care houseplant. Its medium size makes it perfect for a side table or coffee table.
The Kentia Palm, Howea forsteriana, is a popular plant often used to soften a corner of a room. It doesn’t require much natural light and is quite happy growing under artificial light. At maturity, its long fronds add drama to a room.
Smaller varieties of philodendron also make good houseplants for rooms with low light. ‘Brasil’ is the most popular philodendron and gets its name from leaves that have a yellow center edged with green, the colors of the Brazilian flag. Native to Mexico and Central America, its heart-shaped leaves and trailing branches make it a perfect hanging plant.
Golden Pothos, Epipremnum aureum, is another houseplant with heart-shaped leaves and trailing branches. It requires regular watering and can be pruned to create a fuller plant. Please note that all parts of this plant are poisonous if eaten and should not be placed where young children or pets can nibble the leaves. Golden Pothos is ranked by NASA as one of the most effective houseplants for cleaning indoor air.
Chinese Evergreen, Aglaonema modestum, is native to tropical forests of Southeast Asia and is a popular houseplant. ‘Sparkling Sarah’ has pink stems and pinkish-red variegated leaves. ‘Maria Christina’ has emerald leaves, and ‘White Lightning’ has white stems and large leaves with white veins. Once mature, Chinese Evergreen produces white flowers on thin stalks.
Corn plant, Dracaena fragrans, has been a popular houseplant since the 1970s. Depending upon the variety, its long, pointed leaves can have red, pink or white edges. As the plant grows, its lower leaves die and fall off, creating a mature plant with a bare lower trunk and leaves growing near the top. Native to Africa, it is drought-tolerant.
Spider plant, Chlorophytum comosum, receives its name from trailing stalks with baby plants hanging from the ends of the stalks. This plant must become root bound before it will send out baby plants. ‘Variegatum’ is a popular variety that has graceful, arching green and white striped leaves. There is also a solid-colored variety sold in most nurseries.
For a striking, architectural plant, grow Sansevieria, commonly called mother-in-law’s tongue. Native to Africa, there are over 70 different varieties. The most common variety is ‘Sansevieria trifasciata’ which has yellow edges on sword-like leaves. Its pointed leaves grow about 3 feet tall and are straight as an arrow. This plant is hardy and stores water in its thick, succulent leaves. The plant spreads by underground roots, or tubers, and is easy to grow.
As our homes have become more air-tight and energy efficient, fresh air is prevented from circulating indoors. This allows toxins emitted from everyday materials, such as particle board furniture, wallpaper, plastics, synthetic carpets, and many other household items, to be trapped inside. Growing houseplants helps remove trapped toxins from the air while adding natural beauty to your home.
Happy gardening!