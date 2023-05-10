As you drive around Phoenix or San Diego, you might admire mounds of yellow-green blooms covering hillsides and stretching down into gullies. Although the blooms are beautiful, the plant is not.

It is called stinknet, or globe chamomile, and is an invasive plant native to South Africa. Its blooms have a strong, unpleasant smell similar to turpentine, hence its name stinknet. In South Africa, it grows well on sand dunes and in desert areas that are similar to Arizona’s Sonoran Desert.

