As you drive around Phoenix or San Diego, you might admire mounds of yellow-green blooms covering hillsides and stretching down into gullies. Although the blooms are beautiful, the plant is not.
It is called stinknet, or globe chamomile, and is an invasive plant native to South Africa. Its blooms have a strong, unpleasant smell similar to turpentine, hence its name stinknet. In South Africa, it grows well on sand dunes and in desert areas that are similar to Arizona’s Sonoran Desert.
Stinknet, Oncosiphon piluliferm, sprouts in late November and grows through May. Starting in February and continuing through May, hundreds of round, yellow flowers cover each plant. One seedhead produces over 1,000 seeds. Once the seeds dry, they fall from the plant and cover the ground, ready to grow thousands more plants.
One plant can produce over 10,000 seedlings that are spread by wildlife, wind, water, clothing and equipment moving through an area where stinknet is growing. Seeds mature in about 10 days, and then the plant begins producing new blooms.
With such a rapid reproduction rate, you see how this noxious weed can quickly overgrow an area and easily push out native plants in just a few seasons. Losing native plants means losing essential food supplies for our native wildlife. According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, stinknet was first spotted growing in southern California in the 1980s and was even sold at farmer’s markets for use in flower arrangements.
In San Diego, recently, I drove by rolling hills blanketed with mounds of yellow stinknet. No other vegetation was visible. The extent to which this invasive weed has covered many areas of San Diego’s countryside is amazing.
Arizona has not yet seen such a large invasion, but that can change quickly. Stinknet was recently added to Arizona’s list of noxious weeds. It grows along roadsides, in fields and even in yards where it will quickly outcompete annual wildflowers and other vegetation. Once the plant dies and dries, stinknet is a fireball waiting to burn. Dried plants burn rapidly and at a high temperature, killing native plants growing in the same area. This could be devastating to regions where saguaros and other cacti grow.
Its unpleasant taste makes native wildlife avoid eating stinknet, which leaves the task of removal to state agencies and local residents. Plants must be dug up before they seed. Once stinknet has established a second year, a chemical herbicide must be used, such as Glyphosate with MSO (methyolated cotton seed oil) as a surfactant. Herbicides must be applied by a licensed commercial applicator. Even with the use of an herbicide, stinknet is so invasive it is very hard to control once established in an area.
Agencies fighting to keep stinknet controlled include the Department of Agriculture, Arizona Native Plant Society, National Park Service, Pima County, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson Audubon Society and Southwest Vegetation Management Association. Stinknet.org offers a map that pinpoints locations where stinknet has been found in Arizona.
Homeowners can help by pulling up and bagging stinknet plants while they are young and have not produced seeds. It will take a team effort to keep this invasive weed controlled in Arizona.