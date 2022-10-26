Ranunculus are spring-flowering plants that bloom in a rainbow of colors. Multiple layers of delicate petals make them look too perfect to be real. With over 600 varieties to choose from, blooms range from vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to purples and pinks. In spring, ranunculus offer beautiful flowers for 3-5 weeks. Deadhead spent blooms to encourage new flowers.
Ranunculus grow between 12-18 inches tall, while petite varieties are 8-10 inches tall. Each plant is about a foot in width. Ranunculus corms can be planted in a garden bed or a container. Corms have a large root system and should not be planted too close together. One or two corms in a medium-sized pot are plenty to fill the pot with foliage and spring flowers.
The corms do not need to be chilled like tulips do and can be planted this fall for blooms in late winter or early spring. They stop blooming when temperatures rise above 70 degrees, so it is best to plant them soon.
Ranunculus are often treated as annuals and are replaced with new corms each growing season. If you wish, you can dig up the corms in late spring and spread them out on a tray to dry. Once dry, store in a mesh bag over the summer so they will be ready to replant in fall.
When you buy ranunculus corms, they are in a dormant state. The corms look like small claws. The larger the corm the better, since the corm provides nutrients for the young plant until it produces roots.
When planting, it is best to presoak the corms for no longer than four hours. Fill a bucket with water, place the corms in a mesh bag that lemons or other fruit came in and set the bag in the bucket to soak. Each hour, remove the bag, pour out the water and add fresh water. Pre-soaking the corms helps them get an earlier start so that the plants mature and bloom quicker.
You can plant the corms directly in your bed without presoaking, but you must keep the soil moist until the corms establish roots and begin to grow leaves. Do not overwater since that will cause the corms to rot.
When planting, choose a location that receives full sun. Amend the soil with aged steer manure and plant the corms, with the claws pointing downward, 1-2 inches deep and six inches apart. Ranunculus love our mild winters and will be ready to bloom in about three months.
Enjoy your ranunculus by cutting blooms for bouquets. Blooms open during the day and close at night. The best time to cut the flowers is after they have opened and closed for three days. You can see if the bloom is ready to cut by feeling its center. If the center feels hard, do not cut. If the center feels soft, like a marshmallow, it is ready to cut and will last at least a week in an arrangement.
Once blooming is over, let the plants die down before harvesting the corms for next fall’s planting. Water the plants as they yellow and die to allow the corms to grow and store nutrients.
Whether in a bed or container, plant ranunculus this fall for terrific blooms in spring. You won’t be disappointed.