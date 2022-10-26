Ranunculus are spring-flowering plants that bloom in a rainbow of colors. Multiple layers of delicate petals make them look too perfect to be real. With over 600 varieties to choose from, blooms range from vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to purples and pinks. In spring, ranunculus offer beautiful flowers for 3-5 weeks. Deadhead spent blooms to encourage new flowers.

Ranunculus grow between 12-18 inches tall, while petite varieties are 8-10 inches tall. Each plant is about a foot in width. Ranunculus corms can be planted in a garden bed or a container. Corms have a large root system and should not be planted too close together. One or two corms in a medium-sized pot are plenty to fill the pot with foliage and spring flowers.

