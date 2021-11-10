With more than 25,000 orchid varieties worldwide, orchids are the largest group of flowering plants.
According to the Smithsonian Institute, their numbers are twice the number of bird species and four times the number of mammals. That is remarkable for such a delicate-looking plant.
Orchids are also one of the oldest plants on earth. In 2007, a piece of amber was dug from a mine in the Dominican Republic which contained the fossil of an extinct species of stingless bee that had a bit of wild orchid pollen attached to its back. The amber was dated between 10 million and 15 million years old.
Many people will not purchase an orchid thinking that it is too difficult to grow. Even though orchids look delicate, with the right growing conditions they are easy to grow and make a wonderful houseplant.
Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society is holding a repotting workshop for the public at the Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road, on Nov. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your orchids, and society members will help you repot them with fresh bark the society is furnishing. If you are new to orchid growing and want to learn how to get started, members will be happy to answer your questions. An African violet will be given away as a door prize.
At a recent Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society meeting, members shared tips for growing orchids. “Orchids grow best in bark chips with no potting soil added,” said Myra Lader, YOAVS member. When you get your newly-purchased orchid home, lift it out of its plastic pot and check to see what growing medium was used,” said Lader.
“Often, the orchid is growing in a sponge-like material that needs to be completely removed from around the orchid’s roots and from the pot. This material is meant as a temporary growing medium and will not provide the orchid with correct water and nutrients long-term. Eventually, the orchid will die.”
Lader said, “To repot your new orchid, add a layer of bark chips to the bottom of the plastic pot, place the orchid on top of the bark, add more bark chips around the plant’s roots, and fill the pot with bark. Once the orchid is repotted, place the plastic pot back inside its outer pot that has no drain hole. Fill the pot with water and wait an hour before pouring out the water. Place the orchid in a location that receives bright light but not direct sunlight.”
“In order to be healthy, an orchid needs at least two hours of bright light daily,” said Rod Hartleib, YOAVS member. “If your orchid does not re-bloom, it might not be getting enough sunlight. Your orchid can also be grown under incandescent or fluorescent light instead of sunlight.”
“Phalaenopsis orchids sold in stores set their flower spikes by having 6-8 weeks of daily temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees lower than normal. In Yuma, you can place your orchids outside in the shade for two months starting in November to give them that cooler temperature,” he added.
Lader advises growers to continue watering weekly. “Bring your orchids in if the temperature nears forty degrees. In January, bring your orchids indoors, and they should produce a flower spike beneath the second leaf from the top of the plant.”
“Other varieties of orchids rely upon day length to bloom. Changing the length of light they receive from November to January will mimic the shorter length of winter days needed for them to bloom. These orchids are warm-weather orchids and don’t need to go outside to chill like Phalaenopsis orchids,” Lader added.
“In general, to grow a healthy orchid, water once a week. Do not use tap water. Reverse osmosis or bottled water is best. Do not water your orchid with ice cubes. Roots of tropical plants do not like cold water, and a few ice cubes will not provide sufficient water or nutrients for the plant to live. You can tell your plant is dehydrated if its leaves are wrinkled, the roots are small and shriveled, or the roots begin to darken,” said Lader.
“Even though there are thousands of orchid varieties, the most common orchid sold in grocery stores is the Phalaenopsis, commonly called Moth Orchid,” said Trudy Gauntt, avid orchid grower. “It has lovely, rounded petals and a stalk of blooms that last about a month before wilting and dropping off.”
“I have a greenhouse and enjoy growing a variety of orchids that include Hawaiian and Cattleya orchids. Each variety has a unique flower, scent and color. The extra humidity in the greenhouse is something orchids like. You can replicate this humidity by filling a tray with about 3 to 4 inches of water and adding pebbles to keep the orchid’s pot above the water. As the water evaporates, the humidity around the plant is increased.”
You normally repot an orchid every two years, depending upon how fast the plant grows. You can tell it is time to repot if the orchid is top heavy and tips over in its pot, roots are climbing out of the pot, a new orchid shoot begins to grow, the bark chips are crumbling, or the orchid is a variety that multiplies and needs dividing. If the roots are overcrowded in the pot, it is time to replant in a larger pot. Orchids like their roots crowded, so do not replant in a pot that is a lot larger than the previous one.
“When repotting an established orchid, remove the orchid from its pot and cut off any dead roots. Dust the remaining roots with cinnamon. Cinnamon kills any harmful fungus growing on the roots,” said Evelona Ackley, YOAVS member. “Replant the orchid using fresh bark chips.
Once repotted, the orchid will take about a year to bloom.”
Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society will sell a variety of orchids at the Yuma Home and Garden Show held January 14-16. Their orchids sell fast, so be there early.
Remember to bring your orchids in need of repotting to the society’s Nov. 18 repotting workshop held at the Foothills Library, conference room C, 1-3 p.m.
Start with one orchid; and if you have success, you will be ready to purchase more. Watch out, though, orchids are addicting. You will soon have a whole collection of beautiful orchids to enjoy.
Happy gardening.