During our hot summer months, when gardening is limited, it is often fun to do a little traveling and sightseeing. The Salton Sea, in southeastern California’s Riverside and Imperial counties, is an unusual lake you might want to add to your travels.
It is California’s largest lake – 15 miles wide and 35 miles long, with a surface area of 343 square miles. Tucked between two mountain ranges, it is located in a geological depression called the Salton Sink basin that is 227 feet below sea level.
Land under the Salton Sea is owned by three primary entities: the federal government, the Imperial Irrigation District and the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians.
For eons, the depression where the Salton Sea is located was alternately a lake and a dry lake bed, depending upon where the untamed Colorado River decided to flow.
Lake Cahuilla was the largest lake created by water flowing into the depression from the Colorado River. At its peak, around 700 A.D., Lake Cahuilla was one of the largest lakes in North America, with a length of 115 miles, a width of 35 miles and a depth of 314 feet.
Lake Cahuilla existed for over 600 years, until silt blocked its entry channel and caused the lake to evaporate. Since that time, the Colorado River’s meanderings have created at least eight smaller lakes in the same dry lake bed, all eventually evaporating.
In 1843, Jefferson Davis, U.S. secretary of war, asked Congress to authorize explorations in the west to discover a railroad route to the Pacific Ocean. One geologist, professor William Blake, visited the dry lake bed and noted the Cahuilla tribe had ditches bringing water from springs in the area to their crops. He told Davis about the possibility of using water from the Colorado River to irrigate the dry lake bed for farming, but nothing was done.
In 1901, Blake’s idea was finally implemented when the California Development Co. began constructing irrigation canals that diverted Colorado River water to a portion of the dry Cahuilla Lake bed between Imperial and Riverside counties to provide water for farming.
By 1902, 400 miles of irrigation ditches had been dug to irrigate 100,000 acres of land in Imperial Valley. At the time, a single day’s supply of water to Imperial Valley contained enough silt to create a levee 20 feet high, 20 feet wide and a mile long. To keep silt from completely filling the irrigation ditches, dredges were used constantly.
By 1904, 10,000 people were living and farming in Imperial Valley. Over 120,000 acres of land were in cultivation producing a wide variety of crops, from grapes and citrus to wheat and cotton.
Heavy rainfall and high snowmelt in 1905 caused the Colorado River to once again change course and pour water into the Salton Sink basin for two years. Many attempts were made to close the break and divert the river back to its normal river bed, but none succeeded.
In 1907, E.H. Harriman, president of Southern Pacific Railroad, contacted President Theodore Roosevelt asking for funds to close the break before the company’s railroad tracks were flooded. Harriman went ahead and spent his company’s money on the project, since Congress was not in session at the time. Congress eventually appropriated money to Southern Pacific Railroad, but the amount allocated did not cover the several million dollars spent.
The newly formed lake filling the Salton Sink basin was named the Salton Sea. Between 1931 and 1936, Hoover Dam was built, which finally tamed the Colorado River and permanently stopped floodwater from reaching the Salton Sea.
In the 1960s, several resorts were constructed along the lake’s shoreline, golf courses were built, and the area became a popular tourist destination. There was even an annual powerboat endurance race held called the Salton Sea 500. The California Department of Fish and Game released thousands of corvine, sargo and bairdiella fish into the lake making the Salton Sea a mecca for both tourists and wildlife.
When Congress designated that land below 220 feet could be used to hold agricultural runoff water, the Salton Sea began receiving runoff irrigation water from Imperial and Coachella valleys. This helped maintain the lake’s level but also added toxic chemicals to the water.
Over time, the lake has grown smaller and more polluted. Evaporation has made the salinity of the lake increase, and chemicals from agricultural runoff and polluted water from Mexicali and Calexico have degraded its quality. Today, the Salton Sea has a salinity level of 7.5 oz./U.S. gallon. This is greater than the Pacific Ocean, which has a salinity level of 4.7 oz./U.S. gallon.
In 1999, an overgrowth of algae reduced oxygen in the lake, killing over 8 million tilapia. Over time, fewer and fewer species of fish survive in its brackish water. Fish have died by the thousands, and birds have been found dead along the shoreline.
Even though the water quality is poor, the Salton Sea is still a favorite location for migratory birds to rest when traveling along the Pacific Flyway. Egrets, herons, gulls, eared grebes, clapper rails and gull-billed terns visit the area during their annual migrations. Over 400 bird species have been sighted, with 30% of American white pelicans wintering along its shores. The lake provides habitat to endangered species that include the desert pupfish, Yuma clapper rail and brown pelican.
The Salton Sea Authority states the lake is home to North America’s largest population of migratory waterfowl outside of the Everglades and also provides vital nesting habitat for two-thirds of the bird species in the continental U.S.
Over the years, California has grappled with how to restore the Salton Sea. In 1993, the state established the Salton Sea Authority for the purpose of finding a solution to the problem. Since its formation, the authority has collected information and proposals for restoring the Salton Sea.
The Salton Sea Authority’s mission statement states that an integrated approach to solving old problems will allow new solutions to be used to revitalize the Salton Sea, improve the environment and increase economic opportunities.
The first step toward accomplishing this goal occurred recently when California’s state budget included the “New River Improvement Project in Calexico” that provides $18 million, added to $10 million from earlier funding, to help clean up one of the most polluted rivers in America, the New River, which flows into the Salton Sea. Nineteen million dollars was allocated to the “North Lake Pilot Project” to provide funds to the Salton Sea Authority to design and build a section of deep water recreational habitat along the north shoreline of the Salton Sea.
U.S. Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz, of California, said this recent state funding is a start toward improving both the New River and Salton Sea located in his district.
“We now have a sense of momentum and unity and some money from the state that we can go and leverage for federal participation,” Ruiz said.
After decades of discussions, California’s recent funding is the first step toward restoring the Salton Sea.