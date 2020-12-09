During the Christmas holidays, the sweet aroma of cinnamon and nutmeg fills our homes as cakes and cookies bake and eggnog sprinkled with nutmeg is sipped on chilly evenings.
Nutmeg, so easily purchased at any grocery store today, was once a highly-treasured spice closely guarded on the Banda Islands where it was grown exclusively. Because of its scarcity, its price by weight was once higher than the price of gold.
Nutmegs grow on a 30- to 50-foot-tall tree, Myristica fragrans, native to 10 small islands east of Java called the Banda Islands. When immature, the nutmeg’s outer husk is pear-shaped with a light-yellow color. Similar to a pecan, this thick outer husk splits open when the seed is mature.
The seed is covered with a bright-red, lacy membrane that is removed, dried and ground into the spice, mace. The nutmeg seed is dried until the seed rattles inside its outer shell. The shell is cracked open, and the nutmeg seed is sold whole or ground into nutmeg powder.
For centuries, nutmeg trees grew only on the Banda Islands where they were harvested by about 15,000 locals. The Banda Islands were part of the Spice Islands and were on Asian trading routes connecting them with the Philippines and the South China Sea. Chinese records dated around 200 B.C. mention nutmeg. Rice, jade and textiles were exchanged for nutmeg and mace.
Until the invention of refrigeration, spices, including nutmeg, were necessary to disguise the foul taste of old meat and other spoiled food. At that time, nutmeg’s journey from the Spice Islands to Europe was a circuitous one. European merchants purchased nutmegs from Venice merchants, who purchased them from Constantinople merchants, who purchased them from Arabic merchants, who purchased them from natives on the Banda Islands. Each time nutmegs were sold, their price rose dramatically.
Arab and Malay traders brought spices to Europe, mostly by camels, along the old Silk Road. During the bubonic plague that ravaged Europe from 1346-1353, nutmeg was in demand as a means of preventing the disease. Arab traders kept the location of this valuable spice secret – prompting European navigators to search for the Spice Islands. Christopher Columbus was trying to find a route to the Spice Islands when he discovered the Americas in 1492.
The Arabs were the exclusive importers of nutmeg to Europe until 1512 when Portuguese explorer Francesco Serrao discovered the Banda Islands and claimed them for Portugal. Portugal restricted nutmeg trees to the Banda islands in order to maintain a monopoly and keep the price of nutmeg high.
By 1533, other countries wanted their own supply of nutmeg, and the “Spice Race” was on. The Netherlands and England sent ships in search of the elusive nutmeg. The Dutch formed the first stock-owned company called the Dutch East India Company to finance their expeditions. Dutch vessels eventually sailed to the Banda Islands in 1621 and ousted the Portuguese, claiming eight of the islands for the Netherlands. At about the same time, the English East India Company claimed the last two islands, Ai and Rhun, for England.
The Dutch forced native tribal leaders to sign a treaty giving the Dutch complete control of the nutmeg industry. The Bandanese were threatened with death if they sold nutmegs to England or any other countries. Over the next decade, the Dutch killed the Bandanese or shipped them off as slaves until only around 600 of the original 15,000 were left on the islands. Slaves from China and India, who were easily controlled, were brought in to tend the nutmeg plantations. The remaining Bandanese were forced to teach the slaves how to produce nutmeg and mace.
England and the Netherlands continued their fight for control of the nutmeg trade until 1654 when the two countries signed the Anglo-Dutch treaty. The Netherlands gave England the island of “New Amsterdam” now known as Manhattan Island. England, in return, gave the Netherlands the island of Rhun in the Banda Islands. Territories in Africa and the Americas were also exchanged.
Through aggressive control of the nutmeg industry, the Dutch East India Company became the wealthiest company in the world. By 1669, it had 50,000 employees, an army of 10,000 and 200 sailing vessels. Its shareholders were receiving a 40% annual dividend. This rosy monopoly began to end in 1769 when a French horticulturalist and missionary named Pierre Poivre smuggled out nutmegs and sapling trees from the Banda Islands to the island of Mauritius where he created a botanical garden.
It wasn’t until the Napoleonic Wars, 1803-1815, that the Dutch monopoly of the nutmeg industry finally ended. The Netherlands fell to France, and the English temporarily seized the Banda Islands. Before the Dutch could regain control of the islands, the English quickly uprooted hundreds of nutmeg seedlings and transported them to their colonies of Ceylon, Singapore and India.
With an abundant supply of nutmeg, the price dropped dramatically, and there was no longer a fierce competition for ownership of the islands. In 1945, Indonesia won independence from the Netherlands, and the Banda Islands were no longer under Dutch rule.
A happy ending for the Bandanese came in 1982 when the state-owned nutmeg industry was given back to the locals. The groves were split equally among the local families who now sell nutmeg to buyers worldwide.
Although the Banda islands remain nutmeg producers, the largest producers are India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Grenada, with Grenada being the main exporter. World production of nutmeg averages between 10,000 and 12,000 tons annually, with principal purchasers being the U.S., Japan, Europe and India.
The next time you enjoy an eggnog or a slice of pumpkin pie, think of the long and torturous history connected to the small nutmeg that adds sweet flavor to your favorite holiday treats.
Happy gardening.