Today

Wind increasing. Lots of sunshine. High 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.