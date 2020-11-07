Everyone will experience difficult seasons in their life. Exemption from hard times is not possible. In his life, David, the great king of Israel, is an example of beneficial response to trouble. Notice his perspective in his confident prayer to God. Psalm 107:14 is his prayer of inauguration as king of Israel. “Here’s what I’ve learned through it all: Don’t give up; don’t be impatient: be entwined as one with the Lord. Be brave and courageous and never lose hope. Yes, keep on waiting, for HE will never betray you.”
Record is provided of God helping people in their time of impossible situations. Psalm 107:5, 6, “We became desperate and filled with despair.” Then we cried out, “Lord help us!” And He did. Verse 13, then we cried out, “Oh, Lord help us! Rescue us!” And He did! Verse 19, then we cried out, “Lord help us! Rescue us!” And He did!
It is evident there is hope and help when a person asks for it.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth, Yuma First Assembly.