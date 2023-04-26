Living in Arizona, we are lucky to see hummingbirds flitting through our yards, especially April through October when they are migrating. In fact, Arizona boasts the highest number of hummingbird species in the United States because it is on the migratory route for species that travel north and south from their summer to winter homes.
According to the Arizona Bird Committee, Anna’s hummingbirds are seen year-round, while the Broad-billed, Allen’s, Black-chinned, Costa’s, Blue-throated, Rivoli’s, Lucifer, White-eared and Rufous hummingbirds annually migrate from the Pacific Northwest into Mexico through Arizona.
The path they fly along the Great Continental Divide has a constant high pressure, called the “Great Basin High”, where winds rotate clockwise and give hummingbirds a constant tail wind to help them fly great distances as they migrate.
Hummers do not travel in flocks but fly solo when migrating. Only 17 species migrate, while the other 300+ species remain year-round in tropical regions of Central and South America.
For hummingbird sightings, Southeast Arizona is especially attractive to migrating hummers. It is the perfect location for them to rest and feed as they fly to their breeding grounds in the Pacific Northwest and their winter grounds in Central and South America.
Columbia is home to the largest number of hummingbird species, with around 168. At least 28 species live in the mid to high altitude mountains of Columbia and rely upon torpor to survive the cold nights. When temperatures are cold, hummers lower their heartrate and go into semi-hibernation while sleeping, called “torpor”. This allows them to use less food stored in their bodies to regulate their body temperature. Just before the sun rises, they awaken from torpor, flutter their wings to warm up for about twenty minutes and are ready to hunt for nectar.
Research has shown that during migration, hummingbirds can fly as much as 23 miles a day. Ruby-throated hummingbirds fly across the Gulf of Mexico and must battle headwinds and rain, with no food or shelter, until they reach the other side. Their 600-mile trip across the Gulf takes from 18-24 hours, depending upon the weather. Rufous hummingbirds fly 3,000 miles from Alaska to Mexico each year. Although these tiny jewels look delicate, hummingbirds are tough.
August is a good month to see migrating hummers, especially in the Tucson area. Madera Canyon, near Tucson, is said to be the third best birding destination in the United States, with up to 15 hummingbird species passing through each year.
Hummers are such tiny birds; and depending upon the species, weigh between 2 and 20 grams, which equals the weight of one to eight pennies. It is amazing that such tiny birds can travel thousands of miles during their annual migrations.
A hummingbird’s heart beats around 1,260 times a minute and is five times larger than a human heart in proportion to its body. Its wings flap 15-80 times a second and make a humming sound, hence its name. It eats 2-5 times its body weight each day to support its high energy requirements.
A hummer prefers to feed early in the morning before other insects and birds have had a chance to feed on flowering plants. It also catches hundreds of flying insects for extra protein each day and uses its forked tongue like chop sticks to snatch insects from the air.
Hummers cannot smell well but have excellent vision and are attracted to tube-like flowers with orange, red or pink colors. However, any flowering plant will provide nectar for these hungry birds.
Arizona’s native plants that supply nectar for hummers include chuparosa, ocotillo, autumn sage, Wright’s desert honeysuckle, desert willow, Baja fairy duster and Parry’s penstemon. A hummingbird feeds on around 1,000 flowers each day and will visit your yard to feed on flowers.
Some people like to put out feeders. Audubon’s recipe for a sugar solution is to boil 1/4 cup sugar with four cups water. Change the solution in the feeder once a week to ensure it stays fresh. Once a hummer feeds on flowers or at a feeder, it remembers that location and will return again and again.
Anna’s hummingbird, most often seen in Arizona, is named for the 19th century Italian duchess, Anna Massena. The male has a flashy, magenta gorget, which are feathers on its throat, to help attract a mate. The female has a smaller, red gorget which is unusual, since most female hummers have no gorget.
If lucky, you might find a hummer’s tiny nest constructed of spider webs holding together fibers from cattails, thistles and willow leaves. It is often lined with small feathers. The nest is built close to a source of nectar for the female while she sits on her two, pea-sized eggs. She raises her young on her own, with no help from the male.
Females choose their mates and are attracted to a male’s bright, iridescent feathers. It is interesting to note that a male’s feathers are not colored by pigmentation. Instead, there are prism-like cells on the top layer of feathers that reflect sunlight and make the feathers look colorful and shiny. When sunlight is not reflecting off its prism cells, a male’s feathers look dull and dark.
These tiny jewels are fun to watch as they feed in our gardens. If you are looking for an app to identify hummingbirds visiting your garden, the Audubon Bird Guide is a free app with over 800 bird species. You can submit your bird sightings at https://ebird.org/home where they will be recorded for research by Cornell Lab of Ornithology.