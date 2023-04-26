Living in Arizona, we are lucky to see hummingbirds flitting through our yards, especially April through October when they are migrating. In fact, Arizona boasts the highest number of hummingbird species in the United States because it is on the migratory route for species that travel north and south from their summer to winter homes.

According to the Arizona Bird Committee, Anna’s hummingbirds are seen year-round, while the Broad-billed, Allen’s, Black-chinned, Costa’s, Blue-throated, Rivoli’s, Lucifer, White-eared and Rufous hummingbirds annually migrate from the Pacific Northwest into Mexico through Arizona.

