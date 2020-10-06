Just the name Voo Doo Lily, Amorphophallus konjac, conjures up spooky, dark rooms where chants and incantations are mouthed beneath the glow of a full moon. Why such a spooky name?
Perhaps it comes from the plant’s single, bizarre-looking flower that blooms once a year, or the putrid smell of rotting flesh which the bloom emits for about a day to attract pollinating flies, or the fact that it blooms first and leafs out later.
There are around 170 different varieties of Voo Doo Lilies to choose from, each with its own unique-looking bloom. They do not belong to the lily family and actually belong to the philodendron family “Araceae”. I think the “lily” part of their name comes from the fact that their blooms resemble calla lily blooms.
Voo Doo Lilies are found growing wild in tropical areas of Southern Asia, including Japan, Vietnam, and China south to Indonesia. They withstand a wide range of temperatures and can be grown in zones 6-10. Asians have given them a number of nicknames, such as Devil’s Tongue, Dragon Plant and Snake Palm.
Each species has a unique size and color of bloom, with just as many different- looking spathes and spadixes. The bloom is produced once each year in early spring and lasts for about a week before dying. Some varieties grow five-foot-tall stalks with a bloom attached; while others produce stalks only a foot tall.
The largest flower in the world is a Voo Doo Lily named Amorphophallus Titan, which I wrote about in a previous article. Its bloom can grow 10 feet tall and produces such a strong, putrid odor that its nickname is Corpse Flower.
Voo Doo Lilies are monoecius and have both male and female parts at the bottom of a spadix (flower spike) that is surrounded by a spathe (sheath) which resembles a curved petal. Once pollination occurs, red, berry-like seeds are produced.
After seeds are mature, the bloom withers, and the underground tuber rests for up to a month before sprouting a single leaf. The leaf looks like multiple leaves but is only one large leaf divided into three sections, giving it an umbrella-like appearance. The size of the tuber determines the size of the leaf. At maturity, when leafed out, many Voo Doo Lilies resemble a dwarf tree. The stalk is a mottled pink-gray color with blotches of olive color.
The plant’s leaf grows throughout summer and into fall, providing food for the tuber. When winter arrives, the leaf dies and the tuber becomes dormant. This is a good time to repot a tuber that has outgrown its container.
A Voo Doo Lily grows well in the ground or in a container. The larger the tuber, the sooner it will bloom since it has to be about the size of a baseball before it flowers. Choose a pot two times the width of the tuber. It is nice to use a container in a contrasting color that will show off the plant’s vivid purple, orange or pink bloom. Plant the tuber 4-6 inches deep.
When the plant is mature enough to produce a tall stalk, repot the tuber in a heavy container, preferably concrete, that will support its 3-4 foot tall flower and large leaf. Use a good soil mix and add compost.
Place the container in partial shade and water only when the soil is dry. Too much water will rot the tuber. When in bloom, a monthly dose of fertilizer rich in phosphate encourages a healthy root system and healthy plant.
During winter months, when the tuber is dormant, stop watering and allow the soil to dry. You can remove the tuber from its pot, if you wish, and store it in peat moss. Replant the tuber in fresh soil in early spring. If planted in the ground, leave the tuber alone during winter.
Once springtime temperatures arrive, the tuber will come to life and begin producing its unusual flower stalk. Begin watering; and now, anticipation begins as you wait for your Voo Doo Lily’s bizarre bloom to reappear.
Like other tubers, as the plant matures, it will produce offsets, or small tubers, that can be separated from the parent plant and grown elsewhere. Grouping the tubers in a flower bed makes a dramatic show when they are all in bloom. Tubers can be tucked in the back of a bed where other perennials or annuals take center stage until the Voo Doo Lilies bloom and steal the show.
Be sure to plant them away from patio areas because of their strong odor that attracts pollinators.
Like many other plants, Voo Doo Lilies are toxic to young children and pets. Plant them where they cannot be reached by curious children, cats or dogs.
There’s no better time to plant a Voo Doo Lily than now, when Halloween is near and spooks and goblins will soon be visiting your house.
Happy gardening.