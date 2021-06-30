Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to adopt the Declaration of Independence. This document declared that the thirteen original colonies were free from British rule. The document was drafted by a committee of five men: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin and Robert Livingston. It was largely penned by Thomas Jefferson and was signed by representatives of the 13 colonies on July 4.
After a fierce Revolutionary War against England, the colonies were finally free and independent. A flag was designed with a blue background and thirteen stars in a circle in the left corner of the flag and thirteen red and white stripes representing the 13 colonies. Since that historic signing in 1776, the Fourth of July has become a traditional day for celebrating our great country and the freedoms we enjoy.
The tradition of setting off fireworks began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, when ships fired their cannons in a 13-gun salute to honor the 13 colonies. Along with the 13-gun salute, fireworks were set off that illuminated the night sky.
Each summer, families look forward to the Fourth of July as a day to enjoy the companionship of friends and family, grill hamburgers, watch fireworks, and celebrate living in America. Eating watermelon is a Fourth of July tradition enjoyed in many parts of our country. There is nothing
quite as refreshing on a hot summer’s day as a slice of cold, juicy watermelon.
If you do not have room in your garden to grow watermelons, you can grow radishes that have coloring similar to a watermelon. The Watermelon radish, Raphanus sativus acanthiformis, is an Asian heirloom variety that the Chinese named “ShinRi-Mei”, meaning “beauty in the heart.”
One only needs to slice open a Watermelon radish to understand how it got its name. Its bland-looking outer skin, with a greenish hue, opens to reveal a beautiful inner flesh that really does resemble a slice of watermelon. Inside is an outer rim of white flesh and a bright-pink center. As its Asian name implies, the radish’s beauty is well hidden until you slice it open.
The Watermelon Radish is an heirloom variety of the Daikon radish and is a member of the mustard family, which includes arugula and turnips. Its mild flavor is not too peppery and actually becomes milder as it matures. This is the opposite of most radishes which become spicier the older they are.
Radishes can be planted almost year round, with July being a month to avoid planting because of our high temperatures. About two months after planting, you will have mature radishes to pick. If you plant seeds every two weeks, you will have radishes throughout the growing season.
Radishes thrive in well-drained, fertile soil that is rich in organic matter. Prior to sowing seeds, you may want to amend your soil with 2 to 4 inches of well composted organic matter, such as aged steer manure, and two to four cups of a balanced fertilizer per 100 square feet. Dig in the
amendments and rake the soil smooth.
Use the end of your rake to make a shallow row for planting seeds. Sprinkle seeds down the row about three inches apart and cover with about a half-inch of soil. Keep the soil damp, and the seeds will germinate in about a week. Maintain constant irrigation, and thin seedlings when they are 1 to 2 inches tall to give room for each radish to grow larger.
If interested in growing Watermelon radishes, seeds can be ordered online. Our local grocery stores often have this variety for sale if you would like to sample one or add them to your Fourth of July tossed salad.
Happy gardening.