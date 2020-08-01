A young minister on vacation visited the church of an older minister friend. The older minister had consistently been an encouraging influence. During the church service, the senior minister offered a prayer that impressed the young minister.
The prayer was simple and brief. It went something like this, “Dear Lord, we thank you for being with us during this difficult time. We remember Moses and the children of Israel went through the Red Sea, and you didn’t lead them over it, or around it or under it; you led them through it. Now God, we are in a time of trouble. You will not leave us, but you will lead us through this difficult time. Not over, under, around but through.”
We have a poetic record of God’s demonstrated power at the Red Sea in the Bible, Psalms 77:16-20. “When the many waters of the Red Sea took one look at you, they were afraid and ran away to hide – trembling to its depths. Storm clouds filled with water high in the skies; cloudbursts and thunderclaps announced your approach. Lightning-flashes lit up the landscape. Rolling whirlwinds exploded with sonic booms of thunder, rumbling as the skies shouted out your story with light and sound and wind. Everything on earth shook and trembled as you drew near. Your steps formed a highway through the seas with footprints on a pathway no one even knew was there. You led your people forward by your loving hand.”
God leads! His followers always have hope that helps them through.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.