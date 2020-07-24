Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.

Share your event information with the Yuma Sun’s online calendar. Submissions are free, and follow the same guidelines as What’s Going On. Go to Yumasun.com/calendar.

Wednesday

July 29

FARM TO FORK FOOD SAFETY WORKSHOP

WHEN: 4 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom, register at arizona.zoom.user

GOING ON: Learn what the agricultural industry is doing to help prevent food- borne diseases in fields, or what you can do at home to prevent food-borne illnesses

INFO: Contact melb2@arizona.edu

Saturday

Aug. 1

VIRTUAL SATURDAY AT THE MUSEUM

WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Register in advance at Eventbrite.com, search “Saturdays at the Museum,” Yuma; after registering, pick up bag of class supplies from the Colorado River State Historic Park and receive a Zoom invite to class

GOING ON: Participants will enjoy hands-on learning while creating historic crafts, and build your own kaleidoscope

COST: $5

INFO: Contact Tammy Snook at tammy.snook@yumaaz.gov or 928-247-6266

Tuesday

Aug. 4

FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom, register at arizona.zoom.us

GOING ON: Program will examine the skills, tools and habits you can use to increase your financial health, with a focus on understanding spending, creating a spending and saving plan, setting financial goals, building a beginner emergency fund and answering your questions

INFO: Contact Jodi Uebergang at juebergang@email.arizona.edu or call 928-726-3904

