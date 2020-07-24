Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Wednesday
July 29
FARM TO FORK FOOD SAFETY WORKSHOP
WHEN: 4 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Zoom, register at arizona.zoom.user
GOING ON: Learn what the agricultural industry is doing to help prevent food- borne diseases in fields, or what you can do at home to prevent food-borne illnesses
INFO: Contact melb2@arizona.edu
Saturday
Aug. 1
VIRTUAL SATURDAY AT THE MUSEUM
WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon
WHERE: Register in advance at Eventbrite.com, search “Saturdays at the Museum,” Yuma; after registering, pick up bag of class supplies from the Colorado River State Historic Park and receive a Zoom invite to class
GOING ON: Participants will enjoy hands-on learning while creating historic crafts, and build your own kaleidoscope
COST: $5
INFO: Contact Tammy Snook at tammy.snook@yumaaz.gov or 928-247-6266
Tuesday
Aug. 4
FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM
WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Zoom, register at arizona.zoom.us
GOING ON: Program will examine the skills, tools and habits you can use to increase your financial health, with a focus on understanding spending, creating a spending and saving plan, setting financial goals, building a beginner emergency fund and answering your questions
INFO: Contact Jodi Uebergang at juebergang@email.arizona.edu or call 928-726-3904