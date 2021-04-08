Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Friday
April 9
RELAY FOR LIFE FUNDRAISER
WHEN: 4-7 p.m.
WHERE: Fraternal Order of Eagles, 225 S. 1st Ave.
GOING ON: Relay for Life team Delivering Hope is holding a barbacoa plate fundraiser, with drawings for raffle items
COST: $10 per plate
INFO: For information, contact Cindy at 928-580-3461.
Saturday
April 10
CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
WHEN: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Gateway Park
GOING ON: This year, the Children’s Festival of the Arts will be a drive-through art supplies giveaway event for children, with the goal of distributing at least 500 art kits to area youth. There will also be children’s art on display at the Yuma Art Center.
COST: Free
INFO: To learn more or to donate, email Lindsay Benacka at the Yuma Art Center at Lindsay.Benacka@yumaaz.gov
Wednesday
April 14
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 1-6 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com, or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105, or email volunteerservices@yumaregional.org
Thursday
April 15
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center Administration Building, 2400 S. Avenue A
INFO: Sign up for an appointment to donate blood at www.bloodhero.com, or contact Elizabeth Hammonds at 928-336-1105, or email volunteerservices@yumaregional.org
RELAY FOR LIFE TAKEOVER
WHEN: 4-7 p.m.
WHERE: Wheezy’s, 11732 S. Fortuna Road
GOING ON: Relay for Life team Delivering Hope is holding a takeover fundraiser, and luminarias will be available.
INFO: For information, contact Cindy at 928-580-3461.
Friday
April 16
YUMA JAYCEES SILVER SPUR RODEO
WHEN: Gates open at 2 p.m., with performances starting at 4.
WHERE: Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St.
GOING ON: The athletes of the PRCA and WPRA will perform at the 76th annual Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo.
Saturday
April 17
BALLET YUMA’S “THE SEASONS AND OTHER WORKS”
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Catholic High School, 2100 W. 28th St.
GOING ON: Ballet Yuma is bringing to the stage “The Seasons and Other Works.” All seasons of the year come to life in this performance that has been a year in the making.
INFO: Tickets for general and reserved seating are available by visiting Ballet Yuma’s website, www.BalletYuma.org, and selecting “Buy Tickets.” A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. C0VID-19 protocols will be observed. For more information, contact Jenn Coleman at 928-446-6770 or jennyjumpup@gmail.com
DRIVE THRU LUMINARIA RELAY FOR LIFE
WHEN: 7:15 p.m.
WHERE: Arizona Western College, “P1” parking lot.
GOING ON: The American Cancer Society will be hosting a drive-thru luminaria ceremony. The luminarias will be displayed in the “P1” parking lot of Arizona Western College for our Relayers and our community to drive or walk by (depending on COVID-19 regulations at that time) during a 2-hour window that evening.
INFO: Learn more at www.RelayforLife.org/yumacountyaz
BLOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Friel Centre, 11546 E. 40th St.
GOING ON: The St, John Neumann Catholic community in the Foothills is sponsoring a blood drive to help meet a need by patients in the area. Visit www.BloodHero.com to schedule an appointment to give blood. Sponsor code: St John NCC
INFO: For eligibility questions, call 800-288-2199, Extension 5497. For all other questions, call Theresa at 970-371-3464 or St John Neumann Church at 928-342-3544
Sunday
April 18
YUMA JAYCEES SILVER SPUR RODEO
WHEN: Gates open at 12 p.m., with performances starting at 2.
WHERE: Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St.
GOING ON: The athletes of the PRCA and WPRA will perform at the 76th annual Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo.