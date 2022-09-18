Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Residents of Yuma don’t give much thought now to the protection the dams along the Colorado and Gila provide our city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you