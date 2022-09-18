Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Residents of Yuma don’t give much thought now to the protection the dams along the Colorado and Gila provide our city.
Had they existed in February of 1891, they might have saved the town from a major disaster. A levee that was protecting the town from the Gila River broke under the pressure of high water on Feb. 24. Yuma was suddenly overwhelmed by rushing flood waters.
Phoenix’s Arizona Republican Newspaper of March 4 reported that Yuma was under five feet of water with the school, church, stores and restaurants all flooded. Residences, which were then largely adobe, quickly melted away in the waters, with the newspaper reporting a hundred were gone. The Daily Star of Tucson reported water running on Main Street was “about as rapid as a river.”
A telegraph message had warned that a flood might be coming, but there was little residents could do. As if the threat from the river wasn’t enough, rain was falling in torrents. Yuma’s Sentinel newspaper would report that water was nine feet deep on many streets within 20 minutes.
Businesses were hard hit. The Sentinel Newspaper estimated the cost for the Southern Pacific Railroad to be $50,000 with the local firm of Sanguinetti and Gandolfo having losses amounting to $40,000. Estimates of other big commercial losses were J.M. Molina with $25,000, Jesus Redondo with $20,000, and Issac Levy with $20,000.
The Quechans may not have been as surprised by the flood as the Anglo and Hispanic residents. The native people had a tradition that before 1700 they had a tunnel between Prison Hill and where Yuma now exists, but that a flood that year erased it. They believed the flood altered the river’s location to its present course.
The editor of Yuma’s paper speculated the tradition would probably be doubted by the local residents, but wrote, “Whether the story is true or not, it is not to be laughed at, and it may be true. It probably is.”
The lucky Yuma residents were those whose homes stood on the mesa. They generously offered shelter to others who lost their homes. The local paper reported, “Every house is standing open to sufferers” and was holding an average of five people. Victims without shelter were simply camping on the mesa.
Many residents of the Gila Valley ignored the warning that a flood was coming. When it arrived, they scrambled to rooftops to escape the rushing water.
One Yuman who ignored the warning was Gus Lee. When he didn’t leave his dwelling, Sheriff Nugent and Deputy Pete Burke went to his residence and broke down the door to enter.
They discovered Gus floating in the water, but still alive. They carried him to a store on the mesa, but he soon died. He was the only human casualty of the 1891 flood.
John Gandolfo and Eugene Sanguinetti, leading merchants, had believed the warning that a flood was coming. Acting on fears the threatening weather might overwhelm the town, they put their entire force to work strengthening the river levees on Saturday night, but to no avail. The river topped the Colorado levee on Sunday morning, and it was soon followed by a break in the Gila levee in three places.
The Sentinel paper would report 50 homes were gone within minutes. A later estimate was that the rising water damaged or destroyed 344 homes in Yuma.
When word of the disaster got out, attempts to help arrived immediately. Money gifts to aid the dispossessed came in from as far away as Indianapolis and Los Angeles. Inmates from the Territorial Prison went to work cleaning up the mess while the federal government ordered 100 tents sent to Yuma to house the homeless.
Oddly, the local Sentinel newspaper was able to come out on schedule despite the destruction of the building where it was housed. Employees had been able to remove the press and other equipment from the site.
The paper would report on March 7, “The Sentinel moved into the street, up the street and back again, and finally stopped in the street, but was out on time, and yet it is, or most of it in the street.”
The newspaper had nothing but praise for local Indians. It reported, “The Indians came to the rescue of Yuma, and did all they could, leaving their homes where many lost all they had.” It suggested a way should be devised to pay them for their help.
Another praised by the Sentinel was merchant Eugene Sanguinetti. It reported he “worked like a tiger, day and night, never letting off for a minute.”
Life was back to normal in town in about three weeks. This is indicated by a report in the Sentinel on March 21 that the public school was back in session.