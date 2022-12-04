Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

The automobile was a fairly new attraction in 1911 for Yuma. Folks in the desert town had probably never seen one until August of 1906 when Hiram Blaisdell, who owned the water and light company, bought one and brought it to town. Intended for use by his electricians and other employees, it may have been more truck than auto because the local newspaper described the vehicle as a “chug wagon.”

