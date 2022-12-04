Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The automobile was a fairly new attraction in 1911 for Yuma. Folks in the desert town had probably never seen one until August of 1906 when Hiram Blaisdell, who owned the water and light company, bought one and brought it to town. Intended for use by his electricians and other employees, it may have been more truck than auto because the local newspaper described the vehicle as a “chug wagon.”
By 1911, autos were no longer a curiosity here. Evidence of their general acceptance was a road race from Los Angeles to Phoenix which passed through Yuma that November. An annual event since 1909, the earlier races had used a more northerly route to Phoenix crossing the river at Ehrenberg and then passing through Salome, Harrisburg and Buckeye.
Why the route was changed to a more southerly one through Yuma is not explained in the local newspapers. One suspects that local communities through which the cars passed were expected to ante up prize money, and if they didn’t provide enough cash, the racers changed the route. The local paper reported on Sept. 21 that some Yuma agency, perhaps the city council, guaranteed the racers $500 if the event passed through here.
The road the cars used wasn’t the paved highway of today. It was more of a trail across the desert. Drivers needed both skill and knowledge of the route. One of the racers, Ted Tetzlaff, who held the world record for races in his Fiat, crossed the desert trail in August to familiarize himself with the route. Arriving in Yuma, he complained that the stretch between El Centro and Yuma was the worst part of the route. Perhaps fearful that the racers might chose to again use the route through Ehrenberg, the local paper suggested immediate repair of that part of the road.
The route between here and Phoenix wasn’t much better. Its worst feature was a lack of signs that travelers who were unfamiliar with it might follow. After Tetzlaff threatened to get drivers to refuse to race if the road wasn’t improved, Yuma County Supervisors hired Felix Mayhew to put up markers along the route.
The race began at the Hollenbeck Hotel in Los Angeles on a Saturday night in early November. Tetzlaff, who had bragged that he would win the race in his Fiat, never got as far as El Centro before his vehicle broke down. A Yuma newspaper description of the event reported that “clear on through to Yuma, it was trouble, trouble, trouble...” for the vehicles.
The cars weren’t racing as on a track with the winner being the first to finish. Instead, each left Los Angeles at 15-minute intervals behind one another with their times recorded regularly to determine which was the winner.
The first auto to leave, a Maxwell, left at 11 p.m., but turned over before reaching San Diego. The driver, Clarence Smith, got it righted and continued, but turned his car over again between El Centro and Yuma. Both Smith and the mechanic traveling with him were pinned under the overturned vehicle and injured.
The first vehicle to reach Yuma was a National driven by Harvey Herrick. There was no highway bridge across the Colorado to Yuma until 1916 so the drivers had to use the ferry. The Southern Pacific Railroad bridge was crowded with Yumans hoping to see the race cars as they were transported across the river. A roar from the crowd went up when Yumans saw that Herrick’s vehicle had reached Fort Yuma. He refueled there before continuing into Yuma.
Describing Herrick’s arrival in Yuma, the local Examiner newspaper noted, “Herrick found time for a minute or two with the Examiner man, and the reporter asked, ‘What shape is your car in?’
‘Fine as a fiddle,’ Herrick responded. ‘Don’t worry about the National. Worry about some of the other cars behind me.’”
Perhaps realizing the difficulty of the route the cars were using, Herrick had wisely traveled the route before the race to become acquainted with it. His National left Yuma and reached Dome in just under one hour. He may have suspected he had the race won when he left Yuma because in his earlier trial run he made it from Yuma to Dome in 35 minutes. One suspects he was traveling slower because he was in the lead and didn’t want to risk breaking down as so many other drivers were doing.
For the others in the race, it was nothing but trouble. Of the 16 cars entered, six never got as far as Phoenix. A Stoddard driven by Roger Stearns limped into Yuma with stripped gears, a bent axle and engine trouble. Another seven of the autos had so many mechanical problems that although they eventually reached Phoenix, their times weren’t officially recorded.
Yuma’s Examiner called Herrick “an easy winner” as he had been a year earlier driving a Kissel. His victory gained him a prize of $3,900.