Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Thomas Blythe gets the credit for the founding of Blythe and the town got its name from him.
However, it is usually forgotten that he had a partner in its creation. His name was O.P. Calloway. Unfortunately, the old sources fail to report what the letters O.P. represent in Calloway’s name, but he played a major and tragic role in the creation of the town.
The earliest information this writer could find about the creation of Blythe was in the San Diego Union Newspaper of April 20, 1877. The news story reported that Blythe and Calloway bought 66 locations of swamp land along the Colorado for a little more than $53,000. They deposited $10,612 as a down payment and promised to pay the remainder by Jan. 1, 1878. An earlier news story had reported that Calloway had surveyed that area four years before they bought it.
Soon after they paid the down payment, Yuma’s Sentinel newspaper questioned their right to buy the area. An editorial on Sept. 15, 1877, suggested that although U.S. surveyors had classified the land they bought as swamp land, “none of it is swamp land.” The newspaper claimed that some settlers had been raising cattle there for years even though the river flooded some of the area every year. “Other portions have not overflowed once in 20 years,” Yuma Editor George Tyng noted. He suggested federal authorities investigate the purchase agreement.
The Yuma editor’s objections to the purchase may have been based on the fact that he had been using the land around Blythe to raise his cattle. The editor had been visited by Calloway before he bought the Blythe tract. Calloway had asked Tyng if he would sell him some cattle to be used for beef if the need arose. The newspaper editor said he would.
A Yuma Sentinel editorial a month later on Sept. 22, 1877, attacked Calloway. It claimed he had surveyors on the tract who were killing Tyng’s cattle and eating the beef without paying for it. A friend of the editor reported he went to the surveyors’ camp and found them cooking meat from one of the cows they killed. The editor asked his friend why he hadn’t demanded payment from the surveyors for the animals. “I was afraid of them,” was the reply.
When Calloway visited Yuma two years later, Tyng used the visit to demand payment for the animals the surveyors killed. “Instead of paying me for my cattle, he refused to even pass the time of day,” the editor would write.
Soon afterward, Blythe and Calloway began a colonization program to get settlers onto the tract. A hundred families from Yuba County, Calif., were invited to settle on the land. The two developers told the California settlers they could buy the land from them at $8 an acre over a period of seven years. They would also have to pay for the construction of canals and applicable taxes. Settlers soon began to arrive.
Despite his success in getting the area settled, Calloway had little time to enjoy his success. He was dead within a year, the victim of a murder.
Calloway’s death was the result of American Indians occupying the land he was claiming for his own. The Chemehuevi Indian tribe of the area believed it was tribal land because it has lived there for years. The tribe used much of it for planting crops.
Faced by Calloway’s sudden seizure of land the tribe believed was its, anger erupted. After a Chemehuevi group went to Ehrenberg and got drunk, they returned to challenge Calloway’s right to the property. He laughed at them, telling them he would talk about it when they were sober. When he walked away from the encounter, a Chemehuevi followed him. Soon afterward, a shot rang out.
Calloway fired the shot, but he was discovered lying dead nearby with a knife wound. A dead Chemehuevi was also lying nearby who had been killed by the pistol Calloway carried. Another man who had been with Calloway was also found nearby with a knife wound.
Troops stationed at San Bernardino assumed the event indicated an Indian uprising. The Eighth Infantry stationed there sent a squad of soldiers to the Blythe area to arrest Calloway’s killer. The Indian agency responsible for the tribe cooperated, and a Chemehuevi was quickly arrested for the murder.
What punishment the man received wasn’t reported in the Yuma Sentinel or Tucson’s Daily Star. Both had contained news stories about the murder. The Star concluded its comments about the killing of Calloway with praise for General Willcox who commanded the troops who captured his killer.